If you've noticed a geyser in southern Green Valley, don't be alarmed, that's just the new fountain at San Ignacio Golf Club spraying a 24-foot stream of water into the air at the sixth hole.
Club manager Ronnie Black said the fountain is a result of cooperation between surrounding residents and course owner Morgan North.
The lake at the sixth hole has been a fixture at San Ignacio since its construction in 1986. There were two fountains there before, but not as large as the new one the course installed Feb. 26.
Black said while there was already power running to the lake, the last fountain hadn't been working for some time. He said the last two fountains were about eight-foot-high. San Ignacio's new fountain sprays water three times as high.
"Morgan, the owner, wanted to make a statement that we have the nicest facility around," Black said.
While the lake was already part of the course's original construction, he said they had to add about double the amount of water for the new fountain. He declined to say how much the new fountain cost.
There is some leaking at the lake, and there wasn't any relining done when the fountain was installed. The course adds more water as necessary through a line that was installed during the lake's original construction.
Black said the fountain had a welcome reception.
"The people who live on it, their houses are to the west of the lake," he said. "So they look past the lake, look past the fountain and have this beautiful panoramic view of the Santa Rita Mountains and Elephant Head. It's quite a nice feature to sit on the back patio in the evening and just kind of relax."
Black said the lake attracts wildlife and that the fountain helps the water by aerating it and preventing it from becoming stagnate.
"It's very healthy for the environment," he said. "It turns the lake over and it oxygenates the lake. So now we have a really nice environment for the ducks, for the fish, for the frogs, for turtles, for rabbits. They all take water from there."
The animals are safe drinking from the lake, he said. The staff doesn't use chemicals to treat the water.
The only challenges Black found during the project was making sure the fountain had enough power and the proper electrical work.
"It takes a lot of power to get that done, and the cost to operate it is also something to think about," he said.
However, Black said that once they received the fountain, it took only a few days for crews to install it.
Now, the fountain is running from 8 a.m. to dusk and pushing about 15,000 gallons of water per hour.