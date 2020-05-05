The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC) is on schedule with its construction but still has not secured tenants.
SAMTEC, a 32,000-square-foot building funded by grants, is designed to house local technology businesses. Constructionbegan in October, and the Town of Sahuarita is anticipating the work to be completed in June.
Though they had one or two small weather delays in December, there have been no major delays in construction due to COVID-19, since the construction industry is considered an essential service.
The majority of the funding for this project came from a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, with additional funding from Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, Arizona Commerce Authority and the town.
One of the requirements is for the building to house multiple tenants and the building is designed to hold up to three.
So far, no tenants have signed a lease, but economic development director Victor Gonzalez said he is hopeful.
“We’re actively marketing the building,” he said. “Moving forward as we roll into May we’ll be more active with various campaigns promoting the building.”
The town is working with several organizations like the Arizona Commerce Authority and Sun Corridor Inc. to help promote the space and are planning to take several trips around and out of the state to find tenants.
Of the businesses that has expressed interest and been in the talks as a tenant from the beginning is locally based Hydronalix. The company builds small, unmanned water vehicles for search and rescues and research.
“They are a home-grown technology company in Sahuarita and have been involved since day one in development,” Gonzalez said. “We've had some active negotiations coming together in terms of structuring lease agreements and contracts, but nothing is finalized as of yet, but we’re very hopeful in due time we’ll come to finalize that.”
Hydronalix owner Tony Mulligan confirmed via email that they are still considering SAMTEC.