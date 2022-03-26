The Town of Sahuarita has lost the first tenant at the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center even before it moved in.
High construction costs led Saguaro Solar to terminate the lease signed in August for 8,000 square feet. The council will vote on the termination Monday.
But with that news also came the announcement that the council will likely approve a contract Monday with another tenant, Steel Jupiter Inc., which makes a coating for masks, respirators and air filtration materials.
Sahuarita Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said Saguaro Solar was in the design phase and initial cost estimates were substantially higher than budgeted.
“They made the intent to get a second opinion on pricing, but after going to different contractors the cost estimates were still substantially high,” he said, adding they were 30 to 40% higher.
Gonzalez said once Saguaro Solar recognized the costs were too high, they looked at modifying construction plans and the town looked at lease options. None of that worked out.
Part of the lease deal included the town providing a demising wall, two restrooms and a tenant improvement allowance of $80,000 for the interior.
Gonzalez said while they noticed the price of construction costs starting to rise in the fall, they did not anticipate it would be as high as it is now. The lease termination will go into effect once the council approves it.
Though SAMTEC will lose Saguaro Solar, they are gaining a new tenant — Steel Jupiter,
Gonzalez said the company came for a site visit in January, and they had multiple meetings and another follow-up visit. They were initially interested in 10,000 square feet.
“As we came to the mutual conclusion with Saguaro Solar that they needed to terminate the lease, Steel Jupiter had additional interest in 13,000 square feet," he said.
Steel Jupiter will take up the northern half of the building, joining PowerPhotonic, a Scottish company that uses laser micro-machining to manufacture micro-optics products approved earlier this month.
Gonzalez said this is Steel Jupiter’s first Southwest location, and they expect to generate 15 jobs at full production, with average salaries of $90,000.
The lease is for five years at a base rent of $0.65 per square foot with a 3% annual increase. For tenant improvements, the town will reimburse the tenant up to $325,000. The town will also build a restroom for $50,000.
There is an additional 5,000 square feet remaining, which is conceivably available for expansion of either Steel Jupiter or PowerPhotonic.
The lease termination with Saguaro Solar and the new lease for Steel Jupiter go the the town council for approval March 28.