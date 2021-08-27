After a long search for a tenant at Sahuarita’s SAMTEC — Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center — the town has approved a business to come in.
Saguaro Solar LLC, a solar company based in Tucson, started its lease after getting final approval from the Sahuarita town council on Aug. 23. They are looking at coming into the space in three to four months.
The company will occupy 8,000 square feet of the 32,000-square-foot customizable shell building on a 63-month rental contract.
Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said the news marks a milestone for the town.
“It’s a long time coming and we’re just excited to have our first tenant,” he said.
Gonzalez said they looked at several points when determining Saguaro Solar was the right fit for them.
“The first thing was industry — is the company in the specific industry we want to support — and, in the case of them, it’s renewable energy and we do want to support that,” he said. “The second thing is facility use and activity — what will the company do?”
They also looked at how many jobs the company could create.
Saguaro Solar founder and owner Doug Vernon said they plan to bring 15 employees to the site by the end of year.
Vernon started the company in 2019 after working for a solar company called SolarCity. While there he worked with Noe Quijada, who he met when they were working across the street from each other at different car dealerships.
When the time came to form his own solar company, Vernon reached out to Quijada to come on board.
“With a lot of hard work we were able to get this going and I think we’ll have the best installations in town with a very quick timeline and not have the process dragged out by such a large organization where it takes too long to get information,” Vernon said. “For us, it's a walk down the hall to get the information.”
Quijada said they were aware of SAMTEC and when they began searching for a warehouse it wasn’t available at the time.
He said about two months ago, their operations manager mentioned the location again.
“That's kind of how it came back around and I reached out to the Town of Sahuarita and spoke with Victor,” he said. “I asked if this would be a possibility for us. We met at the building and toured it and here we are.”
SAMTEC was funded primarily by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, as well as additional funding from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and the Arizona Commerce Authority and a Town contribution of $1.5 million.
Quijada said inside SAMTEC they will be doing pre-fabrication of some of the solar panels before they go to homes for installations. He said about 20 to 30% of the building will be used for office space and lobby.
“My hope is to provide access to individuals in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area to have a place to visit if they have issues or they do have questions, even a slight interest in going solar, they’re going to be educated the right way here,” he said.
The location and proximity to the interstate was a big draw for the company as well.
Marketing Manager Krystal Pino said they hope to service communities outside Sahuarita, too.
“I think for us that location puts us in a position to give access to those other communities that kind of get overlooked by other solar companies,” she said. “I’m talking about Tubac and Nogales and Rio Rico, all these areas need access to solar too and don't get the attention they deserve. So for us to be in that Sahuarita location will really give us the ability to not only serve Sahuarita and Green Valley, but these other communities that get overlooked.”
Gonzalez said next they’ll sit down with the architect to plan out the design.
The town is searching for one or two more tenants. They have 24,000 square feet remaining that can either be broken into two tenant spaces or one.