The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC) at West Sahuarita Road and South La Cañada Drive is ready to go but remains empty.
Only a few steps are left for the 32,000-square-foot space designed with customization for tenants in mind – the biggest being to find tenants.
Town of Sahuarita economic development director Victor Gonzalez said they have recently received a number of general interest inquiries but don’t have any tenants secured yet.
“We’ve had anywhere from gyms to churches call us asking about the building, but those aren't the uses for this type of facility,” he said. “We had a couple of inquiries from tech-related operations but nothing concrete at this point, just some general inquiries.”
Early on in SAMTEC’s inception, several businesses had expressed an interest in the space, like Hydronalix, a company that makes robotic watercraft.
However, no companies have signed on as of yet.
“We’re actively promoting and marketing through our broker,” he said. “Over the last several months, we’ve sent out close to 800 emails to individual businesses about the building with a flyer and making them aware of the specs. So, we are continuing to promote it.”
Gonzalez said promoting SAMTEC has been at no additional cost to the town.
“Our economic development team is primarily responsible for the marketing end, so it's just staff time we’re putting in,” he said.
One way they’re promoting the building is through the Arizona Commerce Authority’s website, which has a listing of available properties.
“Those things are no cost, just staff time in gathering the information and distributing it,” Gonzalez said.
SAMTEC was funded primarily by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The town also received additional funding from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and the Arizona Commerce Authority and contributed to the costs itself.
The EDA grant comes with a few requirements.
Gonzalez said one requirement is that over time SAMTEC will create jobs and have an economic impact. Once they have tenants, the town will be required to report to the EDA over several years to show their progress.
Gonzalez said there is no deadline set by the grant on when tenants must be occupying the space.
Another of the main stipulations in the grant is the space needs to house multiple tenants whose businesses are technology-focused.
“This building was designed and the grant was awarded based on us attracting technology-related companies,” Gonzalez said. “We purposely left the building as a shell with the intent that the tenant builds out the space to their liking and how they will need to use it.”
The buildings are an open layout that can be divided into smaller spaces or kept at their full sizes. Gonzalez said there are about seven scenarios on how SAMTEC could be broken up, and spaces can be as small as 4,000 square feet or as large as 23,000 square feet.
Ultimately, SAMTEC can house two to three tenants.
Gonzalez said they are not sure when they will do an official ribbon cutting as COVID-19 is still limiting gatherings, and they hope to bring representatives of the EDA to any kind of opening event. He’s hopeful it will happen in fall or winter.
The certificate of occupancy is issued and Gonzalez said there are just a couple small cosmetic things they’re finishing up on the space. Though no tenants have signed on yet, the town is still actively searching.
“Our hopes are that in a short period of time we can fill the space with the type of companies we want to attract to Sahuarita,” Gonzalez said. “The basis and genesis of this project is to attract high tech companies.”