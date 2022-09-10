Purchase Access

The first goal of the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center was to fill up with tenants.

SAMTEC achieved that in June, when it secured two companies, Steel Jupiter and PowerPhotonic.

samtec3.JPG

Construction will likely push into 2023, though manufacturing at PowerPhotonic's facility could begin in October. 
samtec4.JPG

The main portion of PowerPhotonic's facility at SAMTEC where optics manufacturing will take place. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2018.

