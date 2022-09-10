The first goal of the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center was to fill up with tenants.
SAMTEC achieved that in June, when it secured two companies, Steel Jupiter and PowerPhotonic.
Now, the focus is on shaping the spaces inside the fully customizable shell building to meet the needs of the technology-based businesses that now call Sahuarita home.
PowerPhotonic, a micro-optics company based in Scotland, is in the construction phase now with a fast timeline in mind and plans to begin manufacturing in late October.
CEO Mark McElhinney, visiting Sahuarita last week, said it was important to retain a little feel of Europe in the design that was modern and appropriate for Southern Arizona.
“We're trying to do something that looks like a high-tech type facility and our roots are in Europe so we wanted to keep that, but a Southwest feel to it, too,” he said. “Some of the design cues are interesting. They (the architects) have done interesting things with exposed ceilings, painting it blue, and something called acoustic clouds which drop down from the ceiling.”
PowerPhotonic takes up about 14,000 square feet and the Town of Sahuarita is holding an additional 5,000 square feet for them to expand.
Their site will include a conference room facing La Canada Drive, a reception area, office space and a large cleanroom — the biggest feature of the operation.
“We make optics for very high-powered lasers and a speck of dust on something is an absorption point which will actually cause the optic to melt with so much power going through it,” he said. “Everything has to be highly transparent, so dust is our enemy.”
The cleanroom is a module that arrived last week and is the main area where they manufacture optical assemblies for “really big lasers.”
“Our special technology is that we use lasers to make the optics,” he said. “Rather than trying to polish a lens, we make them using lasers and we can do some interesting things other people can't.”
“Our special area of expertise is called free-form optics. We can basically make any shape with the glass which gives a lot more design flexibility, and the lens we make today doesn't need to be the same as the lens we make tomorrow because everything is so computer-controlled.”
McElhinney said the construction work will continue into next year, but they are hoping to start manufacturing in October.
“We are trying to get the timeline moving and done as soon as possible, because our customers are expecting us to be producing here so we want to meet those commitments,” he said. “We have a super relationship with the town and we are on a very accelerated timeline so they have been really helpful on permits, making sure we have everything rolling.”
Town Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said seeing the space start to take shape with walls and beams is an exciting achievement.
“It's a little surreal in a sense,” he said. “Five or six years ago to now… we went through the process of securing the grant, putting together the proposals, design, construction and then a period in which we worked to attract companies, and now we’re seeing it all come together.”
Gonzalez said being the site of PowerPhotonic’s first U.S. location speaks to the potential of additional high-tech industry in Sahuarita.
“As a community we've grown to have the commercial and residential amenities and now the fact that we can have a high-tech employer in a facility that the town was able to build through various funding, grants and contributions. That's exciting for it all to come together.”
McElhinney said part of the reason they chose Sahuarita is the optics hub in Southern Arizona, particularly the University of Arizona and Raytheon. And, Sahuarita is filling a gap in Tucson for smaller manufacturers of this kind.
“Tucson suffers from a lack of inventory of small manufacturing space, so I think the way Sahuarita is moving forward and making that space available is great,” he said. “It's really helpful and it’s helping companies like us relocate to the area. I do hope they do more because I think Tucson needs it.”
Now, they are hoping to recruit additional employees.
“One of the attractive things of being in Sahuarita is the potential for us to engage with the community and engage with the town and it's super exciting to be able to do that,” he said. “We want to be present and employ people from the town and be part of the community.”
“We think we are building a world class facility here and I think it's going to be fun for us to be here.”
They have already hired one Sahuarita resident who is just returning from training at their Scotland home base. They expect to create 20 jobs by the end of next year.
Gonzalez said their other tenant, Steel Jupiter, is finalizing their floor plan. They will then submit for their permitting with the town, likely moving forward in the construction phase in the first quarter of 2023.
As far as if there will be a SAMTEC 2.0 in the future, Gonzalez said, "That’s a good question."
“We would love for this to be the first of many other types of facilities,” he said. “We would hope that this generates an interest and we become attractive for the development community to come in and build something similar to this facility.”
For information on career opportunities at PowerPhotonic, visit powerphotonic.com/about-us/current-opportunities.