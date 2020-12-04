Dorinda Santillan has been a bell ringer for the Green Valley Salvation Army for six years. She was standing out in front of Walgreens on Friday, ringing the bell, offering words of kindness and trying to stay warm.
Volunteering with the Salvation Army is her way of saying thanks and helping others.
“I’m originally from California and back in my younger days I needed some help and Salvation Army was the one that helped me,” she said. “I always said to myself if I ever got the opportunity to be able to give back to them somehow I would. I've been bell ringing and that's my way to give back since they helped me.”
While her commitment to volunteering is unchanged, the pandemic is a different time. She said people are a little more hesitant to approach the red kettle.
“I see a lot of people I do know but the thing is I don't feel that there's as many people out now because everybody’s so locked up,” she said. “I can't close myself up right now and I need to be out but I do wear my mask. It’s less people and I think they’re fearful.”
The Salvation Army’s bell ringer program has always been a key source of funding and a tradition for more than 100 years. Though donations are coming in, the nonprofit is seeing a lot less this season.
“It's been less, we collect less money and we’ve noticed that,” said Green Valley Service Center Coordinator Esther Corrales. “The pandemic has affected all that.”
Corrales said in prior years they could easily bring in $2,000 a day. This year, she’s seen $500 to a little over $1,200 per day. One of the biggest contributors to the smaller numbers are the limited number of bell ringers.
“What we need is bell ringers and it's probably because of the pandemic,” she said. “People are scared to be outside ringing the bells. Yesterday a lady called me and said I can't do this this year. I just can't be outside right now.”
Sometimes, they only have four volunteers working the red kettles a day.
Corrales said she understands people’s fears and they are providing face masks and gloves to all their bell ringers.
Typically, The Salvation Army has many volunteers stationed at several locations around the community. Not only has the number of helping hands decreased, the number of stations has also shrunk.
Currently, they are at Walmart and the Walgreens on Esperanza Boulevard Monday through Friday. Fry’s is three days a week and they lost the Safeway they typically include each year.
Corrales said they have two doors to cover at Walmart, but there hasn’t been enough people to do it.
Santillan is scheduled to ring the bell three times this week and is planning on taking on as many shifts as needed.
“I have plenty of time on my hands and I love it,” she said. “I just love it. I'm a people person and this is my life.”
Corrales said this year they have about 400 children to provide toys to and 136 families they are helping this holiday season. It’s about the same as last year.
“I've been working with The Salvation Army a long time and I compared this year and last,” she said. “It’s almost the same kids but the thing is we’ve been getting more help this year.”
Corrales said they’ve received an outpouring of donated toys but still need toys for about 120 more children.
The Green Valley Fire District and Rotary Club have helped The Salvation Army this season. Freeport-McMoRan adopts children for the holiday to support them as well.
To adapt to the pandemic, The Salvation Army also has a new payment system available. Donations can be made via phone through Apple Pay or Google Pay by scanning a sticker or QVR code on signs near the red kettles.