Sahuarita’s SAMTEC building could be getting its first renter this month.
The Town Council on Monday will vote on a 63-month rental contract for Saguaro Solar to lease 8,000 square feet of the 32,000-square-foot center at Sahuarita Road and La Canada Drive.
SAMTEC — Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center — was funded primarily by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The town also received additional funding from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and the Arizona Commerce Authority and contributed $1.5 million itself. Construction finished in late 2020.
Under the deal, Saguaro Solar would get three free months of rent and would pay its own utilities. The company would pay $39,000 the first year and $62,400 annually for the next four years, plus a 2.5 percent rental tax. There is a 3 percent rent increase each year after the second year.
The Town of Sahuarita would pay to build restroom facilities and is offering $10 per square foot toward the buildout of the interior, potentially valued at $80,000.
Saguaro Solar specializes in solar energy systems for residential and commercial settings. It would use the space for offices and an assembly facility. The town’s preliminary information on the lease deal does not say how many people would be employed at the site.
In November, the Town Council voted to move $160,000 left over from a local program to aid businesses to SAMTEC to help with build-out costs.