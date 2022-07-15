On the first official day it was open, the new Mister Car Wash in Sahuarita made history: It was the quickest of the company’s 400-plus locations to notch 1,000 memberships.
The new car wash at the southwestern corner of Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard and Sahuarita Road had a soft opening June 30 but official cut the ribbon on Friday. To celebrate, they’re giving free car washes all weekend.
Sahuarita is among more than 400 sites for the company, which is headquartered in Tucson and has locations in 21 states. There are 16 in the Tucson area.
James Throckmorton, the company’s vice president for real estate and corporate development, said they knew they wanted to be in the Sahuarita market.
“Sahuarita is a very active area with a lot of home growth coming down here and it's separated from the rest of Tucson,” he said Friday. “We knew we needed to plan a car wash down here to provide a convenient location for all the people who live in Sahuarita and Green Valley.”
Throckmorton said they evaluate needs and potential customer base when considering new locations.
“Every time I was here I was blown away by how active this was and there is great retail already,” he said.
Along with that, Throckmorton said they already had members of their car wash membership program who lived in Sahuarita and used locations in Tucson.
Sahuarita’s is an express location. Customers drive onto the conveyor belt and remain in their vehicles while it goes through the cleaning process. They can then move over to an area with high-powered, self-serve vacuums.
Washes range from $8 to $20, and memberships, which allow a person unlimited car washes at any location, start at $19.99 to $29.99 a month.
Jack Larson, director of operations for the Southwest region, said memberships are where they place most of their value.
“If you are washing your car more than once a month you'll save some money this way,” he said.
General Manager Richard Harrington said they saw their milestone 1,000th sign-up on Friday.
“Sign-ups began as soon as the store opened June 30,” said Hailee Tavoian, manager of Brand Communications. “In fact, the very first customer to roll through bought a membership. They told us that they have been counting down the days until we opened.”
Sahuarita resident Melanie Hansford was lucky number 1,000. She came for the free car wash and said the location offers great convenience.
“It was a good deal and you can cancel at any time, and my children really love car washes so I can take them through it as entertainment,” she said. “There's a lot of growth out here and there's a lot of need for these kinds of things.”
Growing services and bringing big names to the area is something the Town of Sahuarita is striving for.
Director of Economic Development Victor Gonzalez said the company’s presence should hopefully attract even more companies.
“What Mister Car Wash does is bring another corporate presence into the community so while we're supportive of mom-and-pop businesses, these national franchise-based companies add to the credibility of the community,” he said. “As more of the national chains have a presence, the more others will follow.”
Along with service, it brings potential jobs.
Harrington said they had around 80 applicants for the location and ultimately hired nine full-time employees, some locally and several from South Tucson. There will be more openings soon.
“We tried to hire from the community because we want to support the community,” he said.
For him, it’s the family atmosphere that makes it a great company to work for.
“The growth potential this company can provide is amazing,” he said.
Larson said part of their successful growth across the nation is due to that work atmosphere.
“We always provide a career path and show them what they can do, and we set them up to be financially successful,” he said. “There's a lot of stereotypes that come with a car wash and nothing is more exciting to me than breaking those stereotypes. It's all about internal mobility."
Arizona Regional Manager Leo Cereceres said anyone interested in working at the location must be at least 18 because they work in all areas, including the conveyor belt.
“With the direction the company is going, we aren't going to stop growing,” he said. “Green Valley is the next exit down and there are a lot of different towns from here to Nogales, so we’re looking at opportunities.”
“I consider this a family where we take care of each other and when one team is working cohesively, it makes it joyful for someone to come to work.”
For more information, visit mistercarwash.com/location/Sahuarita