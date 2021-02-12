The Town of Sahuarita is looking to get a deeper understanding of the community’s needs and facilitating new events and activities.
It’s one of the main goals of the Community Services Division, a new department through Parks and Recreation designed to oversee projects and provide outreach.
“My hope for the future is to get a better understanding of what residents want and need, to really put more focus on it, figure out what that is and initiate ideas that can implement some of those,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nanette Smejkal, who oversees the division. “We have some ideas...we'd love to focus attention on history, cultural heritage, neighborhood empowerment, grassroots kind of activities like clean-ups, beautification projects that emanate from residents having an idea or nominations of things and it grows from there.”
Smejkal said the division was created as a way to help consolidate various services through town and create a more centralized department for different projects.
“We had a lot of various projects that were being handled by different departments and kind of dispersed and we’ve come to the juncture of trying to get those all put under the umbrella of an operating department,” she said. “Some of the programs are already occurring and putting them in a division made more sense.”
The town also wants to increase the number of services and activities it provides to community members as well.
“One of the council’s stated objectives in the Strategic Plan is to ensure residents’ social service needs are met; and that could be a lot of things,” she said. “Let’s put those types of programs into an operational department then over time find what people want and need and how well it's being offered within the town, whether it’s town force or nonprofits actually doing it.”
Initially, the division, which was developed in mid-January, will use existing staffing and resources. One example is Human Services contracts awarded by the town for housing and food.
“We will divide and conquer, so to speak, to oversee it and to continue existing programs as well as new ideas,” she said. “We will be able to at least do the groundwork for those with existing resources.”
Smejkal said outreach to the community will be a big focus area for the division, and they will likely start off by doing some informal surveys to learn more about what services residents want.
They will reach out to neighborhood homeowners associations, and try to find neighbor coalitions or activists for neighborhoods without HOAs.
“We will reach out to provide opportunities not just through my department but other departments as well,” she said. “We want to provide opportunities for listening sessions, Q&As, updates with the town government on what we are doing.”
Smejkal said they are in very early stages. She is hopeful that as they engage with people, the town can learn more about what people need most.
“There may be a role for the town to engage with people on some of these things or a focus session or sponsoring a speaker,” she said. “There’s all kinds of things that can be celebrated or acknowledged that might bring people together.”