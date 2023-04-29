It was billed as a town hall, but Friday's pro-border wall event featuring former Trump stra…
Kolfage used $350,000 in donations for his personal use, according to prosecutors, who said he spent it on a boat, jewelry and cosmetic surgery, and paid off credit card debt.
The fund launched in 2018, and brought in $25 million. Donors were told 100 percent of donations would go to build a wall and that We Build the Wall was an all-volunteer organization. The project ultimately built a three-mile stretch of fencing that has fallen into disrepair.
Kolfage and Andrew Badolato were sentenced Thursday for "soliciting donations using false statements and then stealing the resulting donations,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Both pleaded guilty in April 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Kolfage also pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud in connection with filing a false tax return.
Badolato, 58, will serve three years; Kolfage, 41, was given four years and three months. Kolfage must also forfeit $17.8 million and pay $2.8 million in restitution. Badolato must forfeit $1.4 million and pay $1.4 million in restitution.
The We Build the Wall nationwide campaign got rolling at the Quail Creek ballroom in Sahuarita in a public event that drew 275 people and plenty of protesters. Kolfage and longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon attended.
Bannon was arrested in connection with the case but was pardoned by Trump. State charges were later filed against him in New York.
