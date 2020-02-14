An 88-year-old Sahuarita woman died and a 78-year-old Green Valley man was seriously injured Thursday in a crash on U.S. 395 near Sequoia National Park.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Robert Frost of Green Valley failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by a semi-truck that was traveling north on U.S. 395. Frost's vehicle overturned in the center divider.
Frost was airlifted by Mercy Air to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield with major injuries and his passenger, Mona Prevel, of Sahuarita suffered fatal injuries. Ridgecrest, California resident John Stiegler, 37, the driver of the semi, was unhurt.