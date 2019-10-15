A Sahuarita woman found out the man she'd been dating online for three months wasn't who he claimed to be, but not until after she sent him more than $10,000.
According to Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said the woman began dating a man from Africa who claimed to be a pilot. Over the course of three months, she sent him $10,000 in cashier's checks and the code of numerous pre-paid Apple gift cards.
She contacted the police on Sunday when she got a suspicious call from someone in South Africa saying her boyfriend had been kidnapped and demanded money.
It was at that point, Almodova said the woman realized she'd been scammed and "the gig was up."