A Sahuarita woman who found a golf cart on Craig's List was bilked out of $1,200 last week.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Blevins said the woman found a golf cart listed for $800 and agreed to pay for it by purchasing four eBay gift cards for $200 apiece and supplying the numbers to the owner of the golf cart over the phone.
After supplying the numbers, the owner of the golf cart indicated they needed two more $200 cards for insurance and shipping and the woman complied.
When she didn't get the golf car, she realized she'd been conned and contacted the police, Blevins said.