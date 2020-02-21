A Sahuarita woman was arrested on suspicion of forgery Saturday after police said she tried to pay for a meal with a fake $20 bill and officers found several other counterfeit bills.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Blevins said police received a call from a restaurant on the South Interstate 19 Frontage Road around 3 p.m. about receiving the fake bill.
During the subsequent investigation, officers found 28 counterfeit $20 bills, various disguises and drug paraphernalia in the suspect's possession, Blevins said. They also learned the woman, identified as Christina Harmon, 32, is a suspect in several similar cases within the county.