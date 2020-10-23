An 18-year-old Sahuarita woman has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a Trump campaign flag and damaging the vehicle it was attached to.
Hannah Bichekas was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Sahuarita Police Department. She was caught on surveillance video damaging the flag and vehicle, according to police.
On Wednesday, police received a report that someone ripped or tore a Trump flag attached to a vehicle parked at Walden Grove High School. The vehicle paint was scratched.
Bichekas was booked into Pima County Jail on a misdemeanor count of criminal damage and a misdemeanor for vandalizing a political sign.
Police and Sheriff's officials have received several reports in the area of stolen or damaged campaign signs.