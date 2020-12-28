The Town of Sahuarita will host a “one-stop recycle drop” day Jan. 9 to allow residents to recycle electronics and appliances, cooking oil and grease and live Christmas trees.
They are unable to take fake trees, trees with decorations or motor oil.
Acceptable electronics include: computers,TVs, DVD players, VHS players, stereos, microwaves, coffee makers, refrigerators, washers, dryers, cell phones, house phones and video game systems.
Volunteers from the Sahuarita Food Bank will also be on site to collect non-perishable bagged or boxed food.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall and is put on in partnership with Pima County. For more information visit sahuaritaaz.gov.