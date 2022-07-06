Ballots have been sent out for Sahuarita's all-mail election for Town Council. There are two races. Diane Priolo is the lone candidate for a two-year term. There are four candidates for three open seats, all four-year terms — incumbents Kara Egbert, Deborah Morales and Tom Murphy, and challenger Lora Nastase.
The non-partisan race could be settled in the Aug. 2 primary. To win a seat, a candidate must secure a majority of votes based on a formula set by state law. To determine the majority, the number of ballots cast is divided by the number of open seats (three) and then divided again by two and rounded up to the next whole number.
Voters do not elect a mayor. The council members will select a mayor and vice mayor from the council at the first meeting after the general election is canvassed by the county, likely in December.
The candidate questionnaires have not been edited.
Kara Egbert
I’m a full-time teacher, mother of five and someone who loves serving the community. I’ve served on Better Together, Red Cross, Tucson-Pima-Collaboration-to-End-Homelessness and various Governor committees. Serving Sahuarita for 13 years, we’ve increased shopping, employers, parks, roads and residents. We’ve streamlined processes to be efficient for residents and developers.
Deborah Morales
I have served on the Council for two years, have learned a lot and have a lot more to learn. I’ve lived in Sahuarita since early 2003 and am happy to call Sahuarita my home. I was employed by the town for sixteen years in Building Safety and also a dispatcher/ 911 operator for the Sahuarita Police Department for nine years. I have eight adult children and three adult step children that kept me super busy while growing up, whatever they were involved, I was involved in.
Tom Murphy
Our family moved to Sahuarita in 2003 due to my wife’s military transfer. I retired from the USAF in 1995 after 21 years of service. We have two daughters. I have my Associate‘s degree in Business from the University of Maryland. I served on the SUSD Governing Board for 14 years. I have served as Mayor since 2016. It would be an honor to continue serving the residents of Sahuarita and I respectfully ask for your vote on August 2nd!
Lora Nastase
I am Lora Rodriguez Nastase, and I am a candidate for a 4-year term on the Sahuarita Town Council. I am currently self-employed as a customer service representative doing contract work for a financial services company assisting small business owners. I enjoy helping others, very much. The U.S. Air Force brought our family here from Nebraska. We thoroughly enjoyed our first snow-free New Year’s Eve/daughter’s birthday at Davis Monthan AFB, where we lived for 2 years before building our home here in Sahuarita, where I’ve been a full-time, permanent resident now for 17 years. I have worked coordinating school volunteers, planning activities and events at the neighborhood clubhouse, and in Human Resources. I have been an active community volunteer in Sahuarita since January 2006, doing everything from helping out in local schools, to organizing bimonthly food drives and a yearly “Birthday Party in a Bag” donation drive for the Sahuarita Foodbank and Resource Center, to serving on the Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation raising scholarship funds for teachers and graduating students, to being a member of the Citizens’ Accountability for Regional Transportation Committee for the Regional Transportation Authority. I am a passionate advocate for children, the elderly, and our neighbors with special needs. I hope to earn your vote.
Diane Priolo
Diane Priolo, born in Brooklyn, NY, moved to Sahuarita 1/3/20. In that short time she was elected as a Precinct Committeeman, elected as the Secretary on the Executive Committee of the former Legislative District 2, and was appointed State Committeeman. Running for Sahuarita’s 2 year Town Council position was a natural progression for her as an involved US Citizen. Diane earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work in 1976. She comes from a military family and is the proud mother of two officers currently serving in the USAF Reserves.
Do you support Sahuarita’s plans to annex east, and when would you like to see this happen? Would you support Sahuarita annexing the Sahuarita Heights area?
Egbert: Annexing to the East is a smart decision for the Town of Sahuarita. The Town has a great conceptual plan call SECAP that extensive work from stakeholders and developers worked on to create. The Town has worked with the State Land Department to encourage the sale and development of a significant amount of that land. If the Town of Sahuarita does not annex to the East, Tucson will more than likely come down from the North and decide how it should be developed. It is important that the Town of Sahuarita be able to be a part of the decision-making process of land development and uses. Regarding Sahuarita Heights, I am not in favor of annexing a neighborhood unless the homeowners decide they are interested in being a part of Sahuarita.
Morales: Yes I do support the annexation going east. It would be an awesome opportunity for Sahuarita own water rights that come with the annexation, perfect area for commercial which will bring more jobs to the town. I am not opposed to annexing Sahuarita Heights, would want to be sure that Sahuarita has the resources to accommodate Sahuarita Heights since it has already been established.
Murphy: I strongly support annexation to the East. This is an area made up of approximately 60 square miles consisting largely of Arizona State Trust Land. This has been a discussion among the Sahuarita Town Council during the past 15 years. A few years ago, working with various local stakeholders, the town began formalizing a plan which we refer to as the Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SECAP). It includes areas for residential, commercial, industrial, employment and mixed-use developments. It will allow the town to continue to expand and meet the needs of our residents. We are currently putting together a timeline and engage with the Arizona State Trust Land Department for their feedback. I would support communicating with Sahuarita Heights, Sahuarita Highlands or any other area or business and determine if they would want to be included. The challenge with where to annex is that the election must be successful by receiving 51 percent of the value of the property and the number of property owners in the new annexation area.
Nastase: Yes, I support Sahuarita’s plans to annex east. I would like to see it happen sooner than later. I would support Sahuarita annexing the Sahuarita Heights area; I would need to speak to community members in that area before I gave the idea firm support.
Priolo: I am in favor of exploring Sahuarita’s plans to annex east if it is a win-win for both the residents being annexed as well as the Town of Sahuarita. The legal requirements for annexation would have to be met. I’ve reviewed The Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SECAP) and am in favor of what is conceptualized in it (see below).
“Annexation is the process by which a city or town may assume jurisdiction over unincorporated territory adjacent to its boundaries. As such, annexation represents a serious step in the overall growth of a city or town. In Arizona, annexation requires the consent of the owners of at least one-half of the value of the real and personal property and more than one-half by the number of the property owners in the territory to be annexed as shown by the last assessment. In addition, the consent of the city or town council is required.”
(Introduction page 6 – A GUIDE FOR ANNEXATION Prepared by League of Arizona Cities and Towns)
“The Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SECAP) is a vision of what the Town of Sahuarita seeks for its future. It describes new ways of looking at future growth and development and increases choices in where and how we live, work, play and commute. SECAP seeks to create a high-tech, environmentally friendly, live/work environment on a large area of primarily Arizona State Trust Land directly east of the current Town boundaries by including areas for residential, commercial, industrial, employment and mixed-use developments. This plan will evolve over time and will be monitored and updated as a component of the Town’s General Plan. “ Aspire 2035/Town of Sahuarita’s General Plan Adopted 6/22/15 sahuaritaaz.gov
Hudbay Minerals is seeking to place a mining operation within view of Sahuarita about eight miles from Quail Creek that could include five open pits. Do you support this project, and what questions do you want Hudbay to answer as it moves forward?
Egbert: This is a perfect example of why it is important for a Town to consider annexation before land uses and developments have been decided. The land Hudbay Minerals is planning on mining is not within the town borders so as a Town, we do not have jurisdiction over their project. Similar to other mines in our community, the Town will be monitoring road connections, dust from the tailings and potential groundwater contamination to drinking supply.
Morales: The biggest concern is water water water. I have heard pros and cons concerning Hudbay, I do continue to research Hudbay.
Murphy: Although the project is not within the town boundaries and the town doesn’t have jurisdictional approval, I have consistently supported the Hudbay Minerals project from the beginning. Copper is one of Arizona’s 5 C’s. The have been mining copper in this area going back 100 years. The recent supply chain shortage has shown our vulnerability of so many products not produced in the US. Arizona has many of the critical minerals that help meet our national security and manufacturing requirements. Electric vehicles, solar and wind technology, the expansion of the grid, and our daily life all require copper. From an environmental perspective, I have the most confidence with US, State or County providing oversight over such a project more so than any other country in the world. Rosemont (East side) has been in the permitting phase for over 15 years because of their need for federal and other permits. Copper World (west side) would be on all privately held land. I believe any business should be supported and allowed to be successful as long the comply with all appropriate laws and requirements.
Nastase: I do not support this project for several reasons, not necessarily in order of priority:
- Phase 1 of the Copper World project would not allow “dry stacking”, and other environmental issues
- Hudbay has said it will not reinstate the Rosemont Residential Water Well protection plan and has not said how they will “ensure” that properties near the operation will not be impacted (and if they are, what steps would Hudbay take to make it right)
- Negative impact on the safety and depreciation of our roads
- Negative impact on home values and quality of life of our community members
- Hudbay (a Canadian company) record of complaints of not following through with agreements in the communities where they have mining operations around the world, and they have not demonstrated a high level of environmental stewardship and human rights (including Indigenous people)
Questions I want Hudbay to answer as it moves forward:
- How will the light the mine produces impact the telescope on Mt. Wrightson?
- When will traffic studies be done? Will those include the proposed “third party feed” impacts?
- What will the impact be on Quail Creek residents from the dust off tailings impoundment and production?
- What commitment will Hudbay make to ensure that roads are maintained and upgraded as necessary to offset any impacts from their operation?
- All of the local Native American tribes are against this project. How will Hudbay manage those relationships moving forward?
- What kind of commitment does Hudbay have to investing in Sahuarita through educational/community contributions?
Priolo: Hudbay Minerals Copper World Complex on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains will be built on private land in unincorporated Pima County that does not require oversight from the Town of Sahuarita. The Peach-Elgin Pit will be near Imery’s Marble Inc. This quarry has been in operation since 1972.
I support private property use for business development if it follows all the zoning, federal, state, county, and local municipalities laws, permits, regulations, etc. pertaining to the business/industry planned. My reservation with the Copper World Complex is marring the beauty of the Santa Rita Mountains. Other concerns include (1) Impact of mine dust on air quality and health, (2) water –depletion of groundwater, water pollution, and (3) road access and impact on Santa Rita Road. The economic advantages of the Copper World Complex with opportunities for jobs, diversifying our economy, and fostering growth is without question.
My boots-on-the-ground exploration (147 miles driven to explore pit sites), plus additional research, helped me feel more at peace with the plan for the Copper World Complex. The immediate revegetation of the tailing/ponds, with before and after photos from other Hudbay Minerals mine sites, helped my acceptance as well as the plans to recharge their own allocation of CAP water. Hudbay Minerals claims to have 9 years of water saved. In addition, the tailings ponds have an impenetrable barrier (to prevent any toxic seepage) impregnated with monitors should there be a breach thus resulting in immediate remediation.
Most people who live in Sahuarita work in Tucson. What efforts would you support to keep these people in Sahuarita?
Egbert: Foundational job sectors will generate jobs that allow residents to live and work here in Sahuarita. Supporting existing employers such as the FICO, Freeport, ASARCO, SUSD, La Posada as well as smaller employers is essential. On the council, I also supported the Northwest Hospital plans and the new SAMTEC building. When COVID hit, I voted to use emergency money given to us by the state to support business to help offset the cost that hit them unexpectedly. During that time, the Town’s Economic Development team were regularly in contact with businesses offering support. Thankfully, our business community weathered the Covid storm with only one business shutting their doors. The Town of Sahuarita has proven we are business friendly and are ready for additional companies to join our community.
Morales: Sahuarita has many Customs, Border Patrol, Military, Raytheon and Miner residents that have made Sahuarita their home despite travel distance to their job location, many are temporary residents that work in fields that extend opportunities for relocation. I think the Town has done an awesome job of having family events and activities throughout the year that I would continue to support to keep the residents engaged. I strive to keep Sahuarita a fun, safe place to live, work and play.
Murphy: I think the recent efforts of myself, my colleagues and town staff to bring more employment opportunities have put us on a very good trajectory. Several years ago, we identified approximately 70 percent “tax leakage” out of our town. The “great recession” taught us that a diversified economy is a stronger economy. We have always been strong in the residential sector and continue to be so. Our recent efforts to expand our retail/commercial base with the various restaurant and stores opening have strengthened our yearly tax collections and job opportunities. Employers such as the Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita and our Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC), where the town recently signed two tenants, PowerPhotonics and Steel Jupiter, will provide higher wage jobs in Sahuarita.
Nastase: In order to keep Tucson workers living in Sahuarita, I would support the expansion of I-19 corridor into 4 lanes. Expanding the options in shopping, dining, and recreation are also measures I support in keeping our residents in Sahuarita.
Priolo: The Town of Sahuarita has a vibrant economic development plan that has demonstrated success in creating new jobs within our town. A prime example of this is SAMTEC (Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center). SAMTEC currently has two new tenants: (1) STEEL JUPITER (specialty coating manufacturing) is expected to open by the end of 2022, creating 15 new jobs, and (2) POWER PHOTONIC (manufacturer of wafer-scale optics for advanced lasers and optical systems), headquartered Scotland, UK, chose SAMTEC as its North American headquarters!
The Northwest Hospital is expanding, adding new medical services that create more local jobs. Also, construction sites hum with activity as new businesses open Mister Car Wash, Eegees, U-Haul Sahuarita Storage, plus new dental practices at The Crossings and The Corner. The Arizona Zoo wants to build a drive-through Safari Park right here in Sahuarita. Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
Sahuarita has a plan to annex East via its Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SECAP). Our own Sahuarita Downtown, a vision called Sahuarita Square is being conceptualized. Both endeavors will spur economic growth, diversify our economy, and bring employment opportunities with them. I personally would love to see a “City Scape” arise within Sahuarita Square. A hip “downtown” destination for residents and visitors alike would be a boon.
Residents are looking for more mid-level dining options — not more fast food. What is the town doing specifically to draw these businesses?
Egbert: The Town has been actively seeking additional businesses that want to open up in our amazing community. As a council member, I pushed and supported streamlining the process, eliminating the cost to precure a business license and encouraging our Economic Development Team to build strong relationships in the business community. The Town of Sahuarita has had incredible success in bringing development with both small and large businesses. Northwest Hospital, The Crossing with Sprouts, TJ Maxx and others. SAMTEC has been leased with PowerPhotonic establishing its US Headquarters here in Sahuarita as well as Steel Juniper. Mid-level restaurants need regular daytime traffic users to sustain their restaurants. Large employers like the Hospital and SAMTEC will naturally attract additional mid-level restaurants. With support from the Town Council, the Economic Development actively looks for opportunities to educate future restaurants of our increasing lunch-time demographics.
Morales: I worked for the town's Building Safety Department for 16 yrs and supplied reports to restaurants, retail and other commercial businesses who had an interest to locate in Sahuarita. Unfortunately they do their due diligence, the numbers just don’t work for them. We have many visitors that are here part time and when they leave the businesses struggle. As we continue to grow and add more rooftops I am confident that we will see more commercial and mid-level dining. Our Economic Development Department has worked endlessly to educate these businesses but the numbers are quite not there yet.
Murphy: Whether it be new shopping or restaurants, it is always market driven on who decides to locate in a community. Trade area (rooftops) is one the strongest demographics for those decisions makers. With the combined population of Sahuarita and Green Valley approaching 60,00 residents and our combined median household income one of the highest in the region, we are well positioned for future investments in the town. The restaurant industry and all they have had to deal with during the pandemic has made it somewhat challenging though. The town recently conducted a survey of our residents to see which restaurants they would like to see locate here. Chick-fil-A was the winner and we communicated that with their corporate team. It is also important to make our permitting and plan’s review process as quick and streamlined as possible. Businesses and investors will choose to locate in municipalities that they have confidence they will get open as quickly as possible and at the least cost.
Nastase: Development team working hard to bring new businesses to Sahuarita, but I am not privy to specific things they are doing to draw mid-level dining options. Attending events such as the Tucson Culinary Festival, Pueblos del Maiz, and SAVOR Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival and even hosting a smaller version of those here would be a way to put Sahuarita on the map with restauranteurs who want to expand their opportunities.
Priolo: The Economic Development /Public Affairs office understands residents desire more mid-level dining. The department has staff that actively seeks such restaurant opportunities. Corporate-level restaurants use what is known in the industry as “site selectors” to choose future locations for their next location. Every sector has its own population density requirement, i.e., how large does the town’s population/ and flow-through traffic must be before opening a location in Sahuarita becomes a viable financial option for them? Economic Development staff interface with Sun Corridor and the Arizona Commerce Authority which intersects with the corporate site selectors. Our staff educates the site selectors about the attractive demographics of our Town, the business-friendly atmosphere, and the advantages of living, playing, working, and investing here, such as opening a new restaurant location.
There are also “Mom and Pop” restaurants that may wish to open here. The Economic Development team would work with them to facilitate their dream.
The economic climate needs to be taken into consideration, as it is a big reality factor when considering a major investment. Big restaurant corporations are not as likely to open a new location until all economic conditions improve. At this time, there are no Mom and Pop mid-level or corporate chain restaurants seeking to open a location in Sahuarita.
When the new stretch of road from Nogales Highway to Old Nogales Highway opens, what would you like to see lining it?
Egbert: There are two intersections that will be impacted by the new Quail Creek Crossing extension. The Old Nogales intersection has the Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park and south of that, Robson owns property that I voted to approve for commercial use. Some neighborhood commercial will likely be built there. The second intersection is at Duval Mine Road near Sprouts. That area is owned by the State Land and with the completion of that road in December, State Land will likely be selling it for development. There is also a Trailhead for the De Anza Trail along that road and I anticipate the trail will become a more solidified path and will become the spine of our community and bring non-motorized connectivity to our Town.
Morales: Mid-level dining would be nice. A gas station closer to Quail Creek/Madera Highlands.
Murphy: The Quail Crossing Boulevard Extension is an exciting project underway and is on schedule to be completed by the end of this year. This two-lane roadway with a low flow bridge crossing the Santa Cruz River, paved multi-use path, drainage improvements, landscaping, erosion control, and traffic signal improvements is a leap forward to connecting the east side and west side of the town. From an economic perspective, development will mostly be on the ends of the roadway that will open more possibilities since a lot of the roadway will be in the floodway and floodplain where buildings can’t be constructed. Once completed it will open the west end of the road to develop state trust land already in the town and the east end to commercial opportunities for Robson Communities to develop on previously zoned property. It will also have the added benefit of reducing first responder time when an emergency happens in town.
Nastase: When the road from Nogales Highway to Old Nogales Highway opens, I would like to see broad bike lanes, native trees, and businesses lining it.
Priolo: There is state land at the end of the Quail Creek Extension that ends at Nogales Highway designated for mixed-use and institutional purposes. The Wadsworth Development Group and Accelerated Development Services developed the adjacent Crossings at Sahuarita Shopping Center, home to Sprouts Farmer Market, TJ Maxx, Pet Smart, Starbuck’s, Mod’s Pizza, Chipotle, Eegee’s, Popeye’s, Verizon, Sahuarita Modern Dentistry, ATI Physical Therapy, and Beall’s Outlet. Chick-fil-A would be a good addition, along with an Urgent Care Center. Millennial residents that I spoke with are rooting hard for a Brewery with great pub food plus a commercial gym. Mr. Robeson owns the land along the Old Nogales Highway. Its development of it will be market-driven. A gas station might be a welcome addition along this stretch of road.
Sahuarita could soon be home to a 390-unit manufactured home community. What do you think of the project, and will manufactured homes that start in the low-200s address the affordable housing issues in the area?
Egbert: There are currently limited commercial site locations in Sahuarita, so it is disappointing that the location chosen for this community is in an area that had been zoned for a business park. I serve on the Better Together Affordable Housing Committee, and I understand the need for affordable and workforce housing in our area. I want our teachers and first responders to be able to not only work in the community but to be a part of this great town and that includes living here, raising their families and enjoying all Sahuarita has to offer. I believe Better Together can find creative ways to address this need as developers, town staff, nonprofits and community leaders continue to strategize, discuss and find solutions.
Morales: I don’t think anything starting in the low $200’s should be considered as “affordable housing.” Unfortunately Sahuarita Unified School District employees many who would love to live in Sahuarita and cannot afford too on their wages.
Murphy: I welcome all opportunities for the private sector to invest in our town. I believe the American Resorts Community will begin to address the need for more affordable/attainable housing in Sahuarita with the median home price for new homes in Sahuarita fast approaching $400,000. My understanding is that they will sell in the $200,000 price point range and it will have wonderful amenities such as a clubhouse and pool within the project. It will be located near the landfill/transfer station off La Canada Road. Development in this area will increase our new home inventory stock at a lower price point and increase the surrounding area’s land value.
Nastase: According to the plans that were presented at a recent Town Council meeting, if the developer follows through with the suggested amenities, it will be a lovely community for mature residents who don’t want large yards to maintain, yet want to enjoy an active lifestyle.
This project will not offer a solution to Sahuarita’s need for more affordable housing.
Priolo: I spoke with Diana Dessy, VP of Land Assets, Rancho Sahuarita Mgmt. Co. The planned Terra Viva 390 modular home community will have its own pool, clubhouse, and amenities. The residents there will not pay Rancho Sahuarita HOA fees and thus will not have access to Rancho Sahuarita’s Clubhouse and amenities. The homes will be in the low $200,000 range. Residents will not own the land their home sits on, they lease it. The final amount of the land-lease fee and what it includes is being determined.
I am in favor of the community referenced above and am familiar with modular home living. I am attracted to the potential for a lower-cost home ownership option for those that are priced out of the site-built Sahuarita housing market. The final amount of the land lease payment and what it includes will be a factor in determining the actual cost of living in Terra Viva.
Although Terra Viva may offer a lower-cost option for home ownership, I do not believe it can be thought of as “affordable Housing” in the strict sense of the term. Affordable housing refers to housing options where there is an income affordability standard for housing costs at 30%. This means that anyone paying more than 30% of their income on rent is cost-burdened and could need affordable housing assistance. Rent subsidized apartments and Section 8 Housing vouchers are typically involved.
In 2019, the Town Council voted unanimously to require developers to provide seven acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents, down from eight acres. The decision was made despite opposition from the Parks & Rec Commission and at a time when the town was 25 percent short of its land goals for parks. If you were on the council then, why did you support it. If not, how would you have voted?
Egbert: A strong community is safe, prosperous, and enjoyable. P&R is an integral part of building a strong community. I have consistently supported events that build traditions like Winter Festival that brought the first town parade, Spooktacular which had been a great event provided by the GVFD but became so popular it needed Town resources to continue to meet the needs of the residents wanting to participate. I also urged increasing activities during the 4th of July celebration and Fiesta Sahuarita. Since I was elected, we have added 3 parks and multiple features including ball field lights, playground features, GagaBall Pit and the new Fitness Court and coming Splash Park. When making the decision referenced in the question, I had to balance the desire for future development with the needs for parks. Development wanted far less requirements and the commission wanted more; the council found a middle ground to agree on.
Morales: Did not answer.
Murphy: It is always a difficult balance to encourage development and at the same time meet the needs of our residents. The Park and Recreation Commissioners volunteer their time and do a wonderful job supporting the Town Council. The commissioners are focused on the specific park and recreation needs for the town. The Town Council members are elected to consider and set policies that are broader. We look at ways to continue spurring economic development and maintain the high quality of life for our residents.
I felt adjusting the standard was the appropriate vote to accomplish both. Although the town park acreage is short of its land goals if you combine the various HOA’s green spaces in combination with the town park acreage I believe we are in a good position. I am very excited about the new park amenities we are developing. The Twin Buttes Park and trails system as well as Parcel 30 we are working on acquiring in partnership with Freeport McMoRan will add to the inventory.
Nastase: I dislike hypothetical questions like this, because I recognize that the council may have information or data that I, and other not-elected citizens, may not have had when they made their decision. However, with the knowledge that I have, I would not have voted to support it. Our community continues to grow and along with that, our need for green spaces and parks.
Priolo: I cannot comment on how I would have voted on a past issue where I was not present to hear all the variables nor have had the opportunity to ask questions or do a due diligence assessment to garner information prior to a vote.
Sahuarita is currently surveying the community about parks and recreation amenities. From what you’ve heard so far, where should Sahuarita put its money?
Egbert: The survey has some great ideas and suggestions, and the additional study shows the community that the Town is doing ok but there are areas that need improvement. It was great to see that Anamax park was placed in the top 100 parks studied by the nationwide company and that 5 of our parks all fall in the top 10%. Eighty one percent of our residents live within 1 mile of a park that offers at least 4 different recreation components. Our next park currently under designed will have a mixture of paved and mountain bike trails. We need to increase sports fields and it is time Sahuarita built a Recreation Center/Pool/Gym/Sports type facility. I am looking forward to participating with the residents in the process of designing this future project.
Morales: Sahuarita is in dire need of a community pool that is all age friendly, the competition pool at Copperview has served its purpose but it’s time for a pool that is family friendly, especially for the little ones.
As a past board member for Pop Warner and Little League it is frustrating when coaches who are most of the time parent volunteers work hard to keep a team together but there is no space for practice. Our youth learn discipline, confidence, and structure when on a team, it’s important that they are accommodated to keep them busy and off the streets.
Murphy: I attended the most recent Park and Recreation Commission meeting and was able to hear the preliminary results from the survey of what the town residents would like to see as additional amenities. The top three requests were a municipal pool facility, a larger more comprehensive Recreation Center and an indoor fieldhouse facility. These results will provide the Town Council good feedback as we allocate resources and set our budget priorities.
As I mentioned in an earlier question, we are well positioned to continue meeting the needs of or residents. We have a Splash Pad in development to be located at Anamax Park, the 93-acre Twin Buttes Trail Park off of La Canada Rd, Parcel 30 land acquisition south of town hall and a new Dog Park at North Santa Cruz Park, all in our 5-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). With the continuation and expansion of the town’s signature events such as the upcoming Sahuarita Stars and Stripes 4th of July celebration and the addition of park amenities the Sahuarita Town Council and Parks and Recreation Department are looking forward to many great things to come.
Nastase: I have attended public meetings hosted by the town, and more informal meetings of stakeholders in Sahuarita. Sahuarita needs to put its money into an enclosed facility which would allow residents to connect, play sports, stay healthy, and enjoy recreational activities with fellow community residents of all ages, in all seasons.
A town pool facility (not a splash pad, nor a competition swimming pool) is also at the top of the list. The people of Sahuarita want a place where they can bring their families to play in the water, where they can take swimming lessons and enjoy our beautiful weather. Currently, unless you live in Rancho Sahuarita, Quail Creek, or Madera Highlands, there is not a community pool available to you.
Priolo: The full survey results were presented on June 22, 2022, at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. This was an open meeting and was publicly attended. The top three survey results were: (1) Indoor/Outdoor Aquatics, (2) Recreation Centers, and (3) Indoor Sports Facilities.
While campaigning, town residents voiced a desire for a Rec/Aquatics Center as their number one priority. I am in favor of this not only because it is what our residents wish, but also because it will be a valuable resource for those that do not have HOA amenities available to them such as a pool and clubhouse. At risk and vulnerable youth come to mind for having the potential to benefit greatly from a Rec/Aquatics Center.
I personally wish to see a new Dog Park with adjacent parking and shaded seating areas established at North Santa Cruz Park. The dog owners who frequent dog parks have been passionate and admirably vocal about the importance of their dog parks. A third dog park located in the northern part of Sahuarita avoids having to travel south to Anamax or to Quail Creek to the Veteran’s Park. (The Dog Bark at Rancho Sahuarita, unfortunately, has no adjacent parking and is not user-friendly for the mobility impaired). Three town-owned dog parks would allow for rotation of dog park closures for reseeding and maintenance purposes without burdening dog park users with total or partial closures. We love our dogs!