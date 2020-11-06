The Town of Sahuarita will host a Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Parade on Dec. 12 and is looking for parade entries.
The parade runs 6 to 8 p.m., and includes holiday-themed floats and static displays starting at Sahuarita Primary School West Entrance on south Sahuarita Boulevard.
The town is looking for holiday entries of floats, static displays, vehicles, bands and dance/performance groups to participate.
An application is available at sahuaritaaz.gov and there will be three winning entries chosen by judges for $100 prizes. Registration is open until Dec. 2.
For more information, contact Recreation Manager Ken James at 520-445-7852.