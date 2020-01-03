Arby’s will open a restaurant just east of the Fry’s fuel center on Sahuarita Road this year.
The Arby’s franchisee, which purchased the land, should start construction in the third quarter, according to Jeremy Sharpe, chief operating officer of the Rancho Sahuarita Co., a master-planned development business that partners with homebuilders and commercial customers.
With so many households, schools and businesses nearby, Arby’s sees the potential to do well.
“They like the numbers. They view (Sahuarita) as a growing market,” Sharpe said.
This will be the town’s second Arby’s. The first, on I-19 Frontage Road, opened in December 2007. The chain entered the Sahuarita market years earlier but left for several years before returning.
Sharpe said he is entertaining interest from other fast-food chains, and may be able to announce another property transaction early in the new year.
On the build-to-suit front, Sharpe also expects to ink some new tenants in The Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace, the primary retail center in Rancho Sahuarita, in 2020. The categories of potential leaseholders include banking, office and medical services, he said.