A large swath of land in Sahuarita will soon be home to a new town park, and it comes with recreation trails and a little bit of history.
There's no word on when the 93-acre park off Twin Buttes Road will open — the town says there are too many variables at this point — but a parking lot and an archaeological study are completed. It also has a name: Twin Buttes Trail Park.
Here’s what we know about the recreation trails park.
Where is it?
The park is on the northern side of Twin Buttes Road about three-fourths of a mile west of La Cañada Drive, near the mine tailings. The railroad lines form the northern and eastern boundaries. There is a large wash at the northern portion of the land.
In 2008, Woodhawk Development proposed 40 to 50 custom homes on the site, which were never built. The town council approved purchase of the land from Woodhawk on Dec. 9, 2019, for $549,000.
The Town initially planned to build a maintenance yard on the site for the public works department. Former Parks and Recreation Director Nanette Smekjal said at the time that the land had ”some park aspects worthy of future exploration.”
It has history
A Sept. 15 archaeological survey by SWCA Environmental Consultants discovered one archeological site, a home that was occupied starting in the 1930s. The owner, Grace Ainslie, homesteaded the land until as late as the 1990s, when it was demolished.
Not a lot of information can be found on Ainslie, but the surveyors discovered she had received patent to 640 acres of land, including the entire project area, in 1935 through a stock raising-homestead process.
Newspaper articles showed that Ainslie was a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson and had moved from Los Angeles in 1932. She married in Tucson in 1936.
Aerial photos from the 1950s and 1960s show multiple out-buildings that surveyors presume were associated with ranching, most of which were removed by the 1980s. It’s unclear if the home was occupied into the 1990s when it was demolished.
All that remains of Ainslie’s homestead are two rock alignments bordering what appeared to be a parking area.
Surveyors found remains of the main house — fragments of concrete and bricks, cinderblocks, ceramic sewer pipe, bottle glass, window glass, an oven temperature knob, nails and several pieces of Blue Willow transfer ware porcelain.
Two lard buckets and a trash dump were also found. Inside they found garbage that is likely from the 1950s through the ‘70s. It included 24 rotary-opened "sanitary cans," two crushed hole-in-top cans, key-opened sardine cans, fragments of glazed stoneware, an aluminum pie plate and a dinner tray.
The findings are not significant enough to earn a listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Arizona Register of Historic Places.
“It does not convey a meaningful association with the historic contexts of homesteading in Arizona or twentieth century ranching in Arizona. It is not associated with persons important in history, and it is not of noteworthy architectural or engineering design,” the survey noted.
No further research or preservation work is recommended or required for the land unless something of historical or cultural significance is discovered in future work.
Plans
The survey supports the town’s plans for the proposed development of recreational trails and trailhead facilities. The park would just focus on trails, not any kind of fields or ballparks.
While the majority of the property can’t be developed, there is a provision that allows the town to build a police, Public Works and Parks and Recreation compound. Officials are planning to use the land for additional storage and offices in the future.
The town will use a Rivers, Trails and Conservation Grant from the National Park Service awarded in July. The grant provides the town with an NPS staff member to work with the town to help plan, collaborate and develop a trail design map.
NPS named a 10-person steering committee in summer to help in the planning process. The town worked with the NPS to secure two interns from the University of Arizona who specialize in GIS and mapping.
In a Nov. 8 meeting, the Town Council voted to name the park Twin Buttes Trail Park over two other options: Grace Ainslie Park and Ocotillo Trails Park.
The town is aiming to have a draft conceptual site plan by January for the public to provide input on which would include identifying natural resources and protected areas, alignment of the trails and varying hierarchies and suggestions for park amenities. They hope to have a final conceptual plan by the end of March or beginning of April.