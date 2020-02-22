Sahuarita is close to implementing its latest strategy to collect more than $1.6 million in unpaid wastewater bills: It will cut off sewer service.
The move comes after the town tried several ways to get delinquent accounts paid up, including sending them to collections (less than a 15 percent success rate); small claims court; and garnishing state income tax returns ($121,264 was collected in 2019).
“All of those things are extremely labor intensive,” Public Works Director Beth Abramovitz said.
The town services 5,781 residential and commercial customers, and about 15 percent are delinquent.
She said the town checked with other municipalities that have adopted more aggressive policies as it considered next steps.
Cutting off sewer service will trigger a state requirement that leaves homes with no water at all. That rule says regular water service must be cut off because cutting sewer service creates unsanitary conditions.
Currently, a resident receives a robocall if the bill is five days late. They’ll get a letter and phone call the next month saying they are 60 days overdue. At 90 days, the new policy kicks in with a Notice of Termination delivered by a process server. A hearing is scheduled during which the resident can work out a payment plan or make a case for why service should continue without payment. Seven days before service is cut off the resident will get a notice, which they can act on until the date of termination.
The Town of Sahuarita took over billing for sewer service in 2014, and Abramovitz said some accounts haven’t been paid since then. The top 20 delinquent accounts are residential with one customer owing $7,373.
The Town Council will hear the policy at its Monday meeting and set a date to put it into effect if there are no unanswered questions or concerns. The new policy doesn’t have to be voted on.