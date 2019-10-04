The Town of Sahuarita’s contractor will begin residential road preservation work Oct. 7, which will leave treated roads unavailable for traffic or parking for 24 hours.
The work will continue through Oct. 14 as Holbrook Asphalt performs the treatments. Residents who are affected by the restrictions will notification about 72 hours in advance of road closures.
There will be a shuttle service for residents in the service area with homes on the streets being treated and closed. Cars should be parked outside treatment areas prior to work taking place.
Areas scheduled for road preservation work are Vuelta Granadina, La Joya Verde Block, Los Arroyos Del Este, Presidio Del Cielo and Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita.