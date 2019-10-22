Sahuarita teen who ran away twice in August now missing in Phoenix

A 14-year-old Sahuarita boy who ran away twice in August is now missing in Phoenix.
Bryan Quinn, who operates at a lower functioning capacity, was last seen near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Quinn is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair.
According to relatives on Facebook, Quinn was last seen at a residential facility and he was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and blue shoes. They believe he may be trying to return home to Sahuarita.
Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.
The Sahuarita Police Department asked residents to help find Quinn on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 when he ran away from Anza Trail School and his residence. He was found unhurt both times.