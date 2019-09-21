A Sahuarita High School graduate has been seriously injured in a car crash while serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada. The crash killed a fellow missionary from Sanford, Colorado.
Dallin Thompson, 19, who graduated from SHS in 2018, was in a car that collided with a truck Sept. 13 in Kamloops, British Columbia, according to a statement from the church.
Thompson ran track for the Mustangs and in 2015 received the USS Seawolf Association Award for leadership and achievement in the NJROTC program. He also received scholarships from Northern Arizona University and the White Elephant.
Missionary Bryant Keck, 19, died Sept. 17 as a result of injuries in the crash.
Keck had been serving since June 2018, and “passed away Tuesday with his mother by his side,” according to church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. “We hope everyone involved in this tragedy will feel the comfort and peace of the Holy Spirit during this difficult time."
We will update this story as details become available from Dallin Thompson's family.