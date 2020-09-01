Sahuarita Unified School District teacher Sara Mora has been named one of five finalists for the 2021 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award.
Mora teaches Career and Technical Education at Wrightson Ridge School, a class which introduces middle school students to trade professions and high school CTE classes.
She is one of three teachers in SUSD’s history to move on to the top five finalists, known as Ambassadors for Excellence. Past top five finalists from the district included Barb Tingle and Dayna Burke. Mora had earlier been named a Top 10 finalist.
The winner will become the state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
The Arizona Teacher of the Year will be announced Oct. 23 during a virtual awards ceremony and will receive $15,000 from the Arizona Educational Foundation, a paid trip to National Teacher of the Year events and will be considered for an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
All five finalists will receive professional speech and storytelling training.
For more information on the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award, visit www.azedfoundation.org/teacher-of-the-year.