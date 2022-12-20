The Town of Sahuarita is studying the culvert on Abrego Drive blamed in the flooding of several homes in summer 2021.

CMG Drainage Engineering is analyzing and studying the hydrology and hydraulics in the area and will provide a recommendation on how to address drainage concerns. The survey is about 45% completed and will continue through June.



