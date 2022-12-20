The Town of Sahuarita is studying the culvert on Abrego Drive blamed in the flooding of several homes in summer 2021.
CMG Drainage Engineering is analyzing and studying the hydrology and hydraulics in the area and will provide a recommendation on how to address drainage concerns. The survey is about 45% completed and will continue through June.
Town spokesperson Victor Gonzalez said the Abrego Culvert Design project is needed due to the potential flooding risk for a few homes in the area.
In July 2021, 17 homes and one business were flooded, according to the Pima County Regional Flood Control District
Sahuarita paid $53,000 to eight Green Valley homeowners and an HOA whose property was damaged after they submitted claims — precursors to lawsuits — of $268,000. The claims blamed flooding July 22-24, 2021, on a poorly designed and maintained drainage way just north of the Green Valley border on Abrego Drive. The town did not admit responsibility.
“The overtopping of the culvert was due to a lot of various factors – heavy rain, debris/dirt/rocks from upstream, poor maintenance of upstream channels and wash area, etc.," Gonzalez said. "When the water topped the culvert, it put a few homes in La Joya Verde/Rancho Abrego at risk of flooding.”
