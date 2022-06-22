Lillian Salamah believes journalism is a lot more than just writing.
“When you dig deeper, journalism is more than just a couple of pages of the latest news,” the Walden Grove High School student said. “It lets you connect with hundreds to even millions of people. It can take you on an adventure to a new place or allow you to see in other people’s shoes, truly allowing everyone to connect.”
Salamah, 16, is getting the chance to do just that. From July 10-15, she will join other students from across the country to attend the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference, where she has been selected to represent Walden Grove, Pima County and the state as a National Youth Correspondent.
Salamah, who will be a junior this year, was nominated by a teacher and stood out for her various leadership roles at school, including being editor-in-chief of the yearbook as well as her interest in journalism and media.
She says her passion for media happened accidentally.
“I came in my freshman year and they put me in the yearbook [club] and I was like, ‘OK, this will be interesting,’” she said.
“I learned to love it and it's so much fun for me to go out talking to people, getting to know people, putting up spreads, getting to take photos... and putting it all together is so much fun,” she said.
Salamah is looking forward to the conference and the chance to network and learn from presenters, including journalists, media outlet CEOs, researchers and recent college graduates entering the field.
Salamah raised money for her trip expenses through GoFundMe; family members bought her plane ticket.
“I think the most challenging part is probably being able to absorb everything that's happening because it's going to be so much at once and I want to be able to remember all of it,” she said.
