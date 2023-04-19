How does a kid get straight A's while traveling to Phoenix five to six times a week for hockey practice? For 13-year-old Anza Trail student Gavin Molina, it's all about prioritizing.
"I mean, honestly, I just kind of focus on one thing at a time, and it's kind of just like an order," Gavin said about focusing on school or hockey. "So it's kind of just a cycle, really."
Gavin’s hard work juggling school and hockey paid off after his Phoenix-based youth select hockey team, the Arizona Bobcats, won a state championship in March.
"We were working all season to prove teams wrong and prove that we were better. It felt amazing when we won that state championship in overtime," Gavin said.
His workspace to get homework done most afternoons was the car.
"I usually do it on the way up because I have a two-hour gap to get it done. So that's my time," he said.
A carpool arrangement between his parents and the parents of another player from Tucson on the team provides him with weekly transportation to Phoenix for practice.
“It's a sacrifice for sure,” his father, Alex Molina, said. “It's a routine, but he loves it, and he's done well with it. It's something that we're really proud of that he keeps trying.”
The grind
Gavin began playing roller hockey when he was 3 years old. Hard work and determination took him on the rise through the ranks of youth roller hockey.
His move to the ice from the hard, dry surface was a natural progression for the standout who helped his roller hockey team the Arizona Junior Wildcats win the Inline Hockey Association 12 or Under state championship in 2022.
He was approached to try out for the Bobcats, after a coach from the team heard of his talent on the hard floor.
The Bobcats have produced several Division I college hockey players and pros, including NHL player Auston Matthews, who the Toronto Maple Leafs selected as the first overall pick in 2016.
“We were nervous for him, but he made the team,” Alex said.
After joining the team, Gavin and the Bobcats got the opportunity to play in Sweden against the best youth hockey players from around the world.
“A while after Sweden, he came back and they gave him the assistant captain,” Alex said about the coaching staff. “We knew that we made the right decision. Just him being new to a whole new game, a whole different program. He just kind of ran with it and kind of took advantage of the opportunity.”
The almost daily commute to Phoenix was one of the hardest parts about joining the Bobcats.
“It kind of made things a little bit more difficult because it's a program you have to go every day to practice. We leave school, go there, and get back at nine,” Gavin said.
As Gavin ages into a new division, the driven left winger — a hockey position referring to the side of the rink it's played on — looks forward to the following season which begins in August.
“I just love feeling the adrenaline,” he said. “It's kind of different than every other sport. I feel a different type of drive.”
While Gavin hopes to one day play in the WHL — a major junior ice hockey league based in Western Canada and the Northwestern United States — he realizes that focusing on education will be a crucial part of not only his goal to play Division I hockey in college, but his future in general.
“I really like the college career path. High-up college hockey gets you noticed, and you want to be like a regular kid, and go to school. College is a really big aspect of life.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone