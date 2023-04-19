Gavin

Gavin Molina has played a form of hockey since he was 3 years old.

How does a kid get straight A's while traveling to Phoenix five to six times a week for hockey practice? For 13-year-old Anza Trail student Gavin Molina, it's all about prioritizing.

"I mean, honestly, I just kind of focus on one thing at a time, and it's kind of just like an order," Gavin said about focusing on school or hockey. "So it's kind of just a cycle, really."

Gavin drinks out of the Arizona Amateur Hockey State Championship trophy after the Arizona Bobcats won a state championship in his age division in March.


