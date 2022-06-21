Riley Peterson and Gavin Molina of Sahuarita are enjoying being state champions, and working even harder because of it.
Their team, the Arizona Junior Wildcats, won the Inline Hockey Association 12 or Under state championship in Prescott Valley this month.
“It felt really good, it felt well-deserved,” Gavin said. “People actually look down on us, from Phoenix and up, they look down on Tucson and Sahuarita and all those towns.”
Phoenix teams have better facilities but Gavin, 12, and Riley, 13, made it work with what they have, including supportive parents.
“We travel deep,” Gavin's father, Alex Molina, said. “At the state tournament we had 10 RVs. All the parents traveled together, we’re a very supportive group.”
Riley and Gavin are close friends and have played hockey together since they were 6. They practice plays such as “give-and-gos,” additional passing and, of course, their celebrations.
“They’ll jump against the glass,” Alex Molina said. “Shooting a bow and arrow, they’ll shush the other team ‚ ‘Shush, Tucson’s here.'”
As the two continue playing with higher-skilled players, there is no fear in terms of what Riley and Gavin can handle.
“The 14-U, that’s the ‘hitting league,’ they’re going to be hitting a lot more on the ice,” Riley said.
Their skills have been tagged online through social media by organizations such as Black Biscuit and the North American Roller Championships Hockey, or NARCh. Staying humble in the face of growing success and recognition isn’t difficult, according to Gavin — the two are always on guard for better players and continue to practice in hopes of winning in NARCh someday.
“Just keep working,” Gavin said. “There’s always competition no matter where you go."
The puck doesn't stop there, however, as the two look to play hockey as long as they can and will go wherever it takes them.
“As a parent, just to start hearing kids talk about colleges and where the sport will take them, at first it starts off as a sport here and there with old sticks and borrowed hockey equipment,” Alex Molina said. “And then, ‘Wow, maybe there is something here,’ and they start winning championships.”
Alex Molina has started to see the two grow not only in the sport, but also mature as people.
“Playing with older kids, learning levels of respect and how to act, because you don’t want to make a fool of yourself in front of them,” Riley said.
He was introduced to hockey by his neighbor at the Tucson Indoor Sports Center while Gavin was introduced by a friend in soccer and tried out for a local team.
“They found him a helmet there and some little skates and they put him out there and ... the rest is history, he’s been skating ever since then," Alex Molina said.