HMA plant close.JPG

A view of a hot-mix asphalt plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road.

 Green Valley News

The Town of Sahuarita has set a tentative Sept. 19 hearing for Vulcan Materials' hot-mix asphalt permit days after canceling an August meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Mayor Tom Murphy said the larger venue would better accommodate residents and that the town had seen "a lot of civic engagement on the issue."



