The Town of Sahuarita has set a tentative Sept. 19 hearing for Vulcan Materials' hot-mix asphalt permit days after canceling an August meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Mayor Tom Murphy said the larger venue would better accommodate residents and that the town had seen "a lot of civic engagement on the issue."
Town staff canceled the Aug. 15 meeting with a public hearing on Vulcan's Type 3 Conditional Use Permit after determining it could not thoroughly analyze the application in time. The town also canceled a May 23 public hearing because the application wouldn't have been ready in time.
Alabama-based Vulcan applied for the conditional use permit for an HMA plant in February for its site near Quail Creek.
Since then, residents have raised concerns about odor, pollution, increased commercial truck traffic, safety and home values. During a March Town Council meeting, more than 150 people filled the council chambers, with roughly one-third present for the call to the audience and 13 people speaking against Vulcan's application. No one spoke in favor of the application.
The council did not respond to the comments since Vulcan was not on its agenda.
Community organizers had also gathered about 1,200 signatures opposing Vulcan's application during a March 13 petition signing event. In April, former Planning and Zoning member Cathy Maghran resigned after seven years of service during the call to the audience portion of a Town Council meeting, citing concerns about the plant.
The town on Thursday said its ability to hold the Sept. 19 meeting would "depend on whether staff is able to complete a thorough analysis in that time." The town added that it would provide the analysis in a publically available report 10 days before the hearing.
The town will also have a Town Council executive session concerning the permit's legal aspects on Aug. 21, with a commission executive session covering the same topic Sept. 7.
The executive sessions allow for legal advice, are not open to the public, and are subject to attorney-client privilege. The town reported commissioners and council members wouldn't make decisions at executive sessions.
Vulcan operates 16 asphalt facilities in Arizona. The sand and gravel operation north of Quail Creek began operations in the mid-1990s, with the town annexing the area in 2000. Vulcan acquired it in 2015.
"We need to get our arms around what is and isn't possible under state and federal law," Murphy said in a press release. "There are conditions that limit our ability to tell a business what they can and cannot do on land they own. It is important for us to be clear on these regulations, and we appreciate the public's patience as we do so."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone