The crime rate in the Town of Sahuarita remained relatively consistent last year, with the exception of aggravated assaults and motor vehicle thefts, which jumped.
According to Sahuarita Police Department statistics, aggravated assaults jumped 25 percent, from 16 in 2017 to 20 last year. There was a 93 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts. There were 14 in 2017 and 27 last year.
Statistics show there was a nominal increase in the number of robberies and larcenies and a decrease in the number of sexual assaults reported.
There were just as many burglaries in 2018 as in 2017: 34.
"I think that’s our employees doing quality work, quality investigations, quality documentation, quality community policing," Noland said. "It’s us being out in the neighborhoods and having opportunities to talk with people, educate people. I think the police department is participating in at least 10 community events every year since I’ve been here, sometimes as many as 15."
There has also been an increase in the number of public service announcements prepared by the department and shared on Facebook and the police department's website, Noland said.
In the coming months, he said residents can expect to see more PSAs, including ones targeting motor vehicle thefts and collisions.
Many of the motor vehicle thefts committed last year were committed by people visiting Sahuarita or came to Sahuarita specifically to commit crimes, Noland said. He also noted most were entirely preventable.
"I know throughout the course of the year, when I’m made aware of a motor vehicle theft, it’s frequently someone who has left their car unattended with keys in it, or keys in it and vehicle running," Noland said.
The chief said he remains committed to improving the department's overall investigative and report-writing skills.
"I believe we’re doing better investigations ... initially at the patrol level, then with the follow-up by detectives," Noland said. "We’re asking more questions, we're looking at additional crimes that may be more specific to the circumstances laid out."
Noland said his officers know he believes writing excellent reports is just as important as conducting thorough investigations.
"Our ability to do better investigations and document them better works two different ways," Noland said. "One, it provides a clearer picture to people of what happened, typically prosecutors and jurors, who hold people accountable. But it also requires our officers to do better work during the investigation, during the report writing. They ask more questions, they get more answers."