Vacant land that was once proposed for a custom home development will become town-owned property for several future purposes, including building a maintenance yard for the Sahuarita public works department.
The Town Council on Dec. 9 approved paying $549,000 from the general fund to Woodhawk Development for the 92-acre site along Twin Buttes Road, about a mile west of La Cañada Drive. Railroad lines form the north and east boundaries of the property, which is traversed by several washes.
The town became aware the land was for sale in the spring, said Nanette Smekjal, Parks and Recreation Director, who led an interdepartmental effort to identify potential uses for the vacant site to support current and future town services. The land also has ”some park aspects” worthy of future exploration, she said, such as open space and trails.
Town Manager Kelly Udall said as time goes on and Sahuarita grows, the town will need additional property, especially for a public works department yard.
“I think it’s a good move (the acquisition), and the price is excellent,” Udall told the council before the resolution approving the sale was passed unanimously.
In November 2008, the Green Valley News reported Woodhawk was planning to develop a 40-50 custom home subdivision on land zoned for one unit per acre.