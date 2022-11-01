Doryna

Doryna Pfefferle, right, with USPA official Rachel Tineo after breaking two state records and winning her division in the Classic Raw Masters division at the USPA Powerlifting Tucson Strength Classic 2022.

 Doryna Pfefferle

Doryna Pfefferle, 47, of Sahuarita smashed two state records for the squat and deadlift in the 45-49 age bracket, 181 lb. weight class Oct. 22 in the Classic Raw Masters division at the USPA Powerlifting Tucson Strength Classic 2022.

"I knew I was gonna break some records, I just wasn't sure what my final weight would be," she said. "So, to know I broke the records by quite a bit, I felt amazing and accomplished."

Doryna and team

Pfefferle sits surrounded by Sahuarita Powerlifting team coach Chrystal Garcia, left, and teammates Michelle Acosta, Alyssa Acevedo, Hannah Silva, Yvonne Botello, Kristina Martin and Brittney Hoyt. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?