Doryna Pfefferle, right, with USPA official Rachel Tineo after breaking two state records and winning her division in the Classic Raw Masters division at the USPA Powerlifting Tucson Strength Classic 2022.
Doryna Pfefferle, 47, of Sahuarita smashed two state records for the squat and deadlift in the 45-49 age bracket, 181 lb. weight class Oct. 22 in the Classic Raw Masters division at the USPA Powerlifting Tucson Strength Classic 2022.
"I knew I was gonna break some records, I just wasn't sure what my final weight would be," she said. "So, to know I broke the records by quite a bit, I felt amazing and accomplished."
Pfefferle broke the 2-year-old state record of 215 pounds in the squat, lifting 308. She broke the 2-year-old state record of 259 pounds in the deadlift, lifting 341. She also won her division, which includes the bench press, in the event at Tucson Strength gym.
Breaking two state powerlifting records after recovering from surgery about three months before the competition makes the accomplishment all the more exceptional for Pfefferle.
"The fact that I felt great when competition came was an awesome feeling and made breaking the state records even more special," she said.
For Pfefferle, the support of her family, her coach, Chrystal Garcia, and her teammates from Sahuarita Powerlifting were significant motivating factors.
"I have a great support system from my gym family and my personal family. We aren't just gym teammates, we're also a family. We've gone through so much together, so we're all very close and support each other in everything, especially powerlifting. We always want each other to do our very best."
