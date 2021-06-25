A woman shot to death inside a home in Rancho Sahuarita on June 20 apparently crawled through a side window to get into the house and was shot when the homeowner — her ex-boyfriend — saw a “shadowy figure” and fired a gun, Sahuarita police said.
The homeowner, who has not been arrested or charged, immediately called 911. Police identified the woman as 34-year-old Jing Hu of Tucson, who was shot twice and died at the scene. Police have not released the name of the homeowner.
Police said Hu and the resident ended their relationship a few months ago and had not spoken to each other “for some time.” The homeowner told police he did not expect Hu to come over that evening.
The man was alone in the home in the 200 block of East Thomas Jefferson Way shortly after 10 p.m. when he heard a commotion in a room and retrieved a firearm.
“The resident entered the room, which was dark at the time, and saw a shadowy figure of a person. He perceived a threat and fired at least three times, striking Ms. Hu,” police said in a statement Friday. Police said Hu entered through a window in the side yard.
The man turned on a light, recognized Hu and called 911. He has been cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.
Police are asking anybody with information to call SPD detectives at 911, or at 344-7000 during business hours, or by contacting the tip line at 520-445-7847 to remain anonymous.