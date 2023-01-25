Sahuarita police recovered four duffle bags with nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs on Tuesday after answering a report of suspicious activity on Old Nogales Highway.
Union Pacific Railroad personnel reported seeing a Hispanic male wearing camouflage about a half-mile north of the entrance to Quail Creek, as well as duffle bags on the ground near two stopped trains, according to police.
Police searched for the man using a drone and a police K-9 but found nobody. The duffle bags contained about 100 pounds of fentanyl, 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 7.6 pounds of heroin. The fentanyl alone has a street value of more than $6.8 million, police said.
Anyone with information on the case or observes any suspicious activity may contact the SPD by calling 9-1-1 at any time, or (520) 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the TIP Line at (520) 445-7847.
Officers working Operation Stone Garden, a federal and state grant-funded program targeting anti-drug and human trafficking, handled the case.
