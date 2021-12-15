If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A Sahuarita police officer has been dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit against the town filed by a man arrested at Walmart in 2019.
Lt. Sam Almodova, now retired, was the department’s public information officer when the incident occurred in Sahuarita on Aug. 6, 2019.
Freedom Christopher Pfaendler was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after entering a Walmart wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet, alarming customers, according to a police report.
The incident took place a few days after mass shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar.
Police said a Walmart manager called 911 to report that a man carrying a camouflage backpack and wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet was refusing to remove the helmet despite being asked four times. The officer said Pfaendler, who was not armed, told officers he was listening to music and never heard the manager ask him to remove his helmet.
Pfaendler’s lawsuit claimed he was illegally searched, falsely arrested, maliciously prosecuted by being detained for 17 hours, and was defamed when Almodova talked with media after the incident. Charges against him were dropped in October 2019.
His lawsuit names five officers, including Almodova, who was accused of “false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Almodova said in court paperwork he should be dismissed from the case because the court earlier dismissed those two claims by Pfaendler.
According to court documents, in his role as PIO, Almodova “likened Plaintiff to a copycat mass shooter,” and that a Tucson television station published that information.
Almodova was dismissed from the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
According to a court document dated Nov. 30, no opposition to Almodova’s request to dismiss was filed by the deadline, and U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker dismissed him.
