The Sahuarita Police Department wants the public's help in identifying two men who pushed passed Walmart employees Monday without paying for items and grabbed items out of the hands of store employees.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
The first suspect is a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height, around 180 pounds, with either a shaved or bald head. He was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and boots.
The second suspect is also a Hispanic man, approximately 6 foot tall, around 200 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a safety shirt with orange reflective striping, blue jeans, Adidas style sneakers.
The suspects fled in a black four-door sedan.
If you have any information please call 911 or the Sahuarita Police Department at (520) 344-7000 or the SPD tip line at (520) 445-7847.