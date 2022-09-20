Officers responded to W. Camino Rio Ceballo around 3 a.m. on a report of a prowler. At the scene, officers found that a next door neighbor had people over helping move items into the house, which was creating some noise. The group was advised to stop for the night due to the hour of day and they complied.
Sept. 18
An officer responded to the 18000 block of S. Nogales Highway on report of a theft. An unknown male attempted to leave the business before paying for the items in his cart. The approximate total amount that was attempted to be taken was $1,200. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the male.
Officers responded to the Chipotle in the 18700 block of S. Nogales Highway reference a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Two adult males had a verbal argument outside the restaurant, during which the male suspect assaulted the other male by pepper spraying his face. The male suspect fled the scene as witnesses aided the other male. Green Valley Fire Department responded and transported the male to the Veterans Hospital for treatment. The officer obtained surveillance footage from the restaurant that partially captured the incident.
An officer responded to the 19200 block of S. I-19 Frontage Rd. reference a check welfare. The investigation revealed two adult sisters were intoxicated and had a verbal argument. The officer departed from the scene for a short while, but returned after one of the sisters called again. The sister said her sister was being mean and talking to her. The officer was able to separate the sisters for a short period of time, and one of the sisters was able to contact her mother to purchase her own hotel room. The officer left without incident.
Sept. 19
An officer responded to the 18700 block of S. Avenida Rio Veloz reference a neighbor problem. The investigation revealed two dogs got loose from the owner's residence, and were later located by a nearby neighbor who cared for them with water and food. During the neighbor's aid, the dogs were able to enter the neighbor's residence and attacked the neighbor's smaller dog. The smaller dog sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the vet. The owner of the two dogs was issued a citation for Sahuarita Town Code: Dogs at large.
Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Vuelta Granadina on report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, but upon further investigation, it was determined the driver and passenger were playing a prank on the passenger’s brother, who was the reporting party. There were no criminal violations, and both driver and passenger called the brother to apologize.
