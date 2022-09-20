Sahuarita police

Sahuarita Police

Sept. 16

  • Officers responded to W. Camino Rio Ceballo around 3 a.m. on a report of a prowler. At the scene, officers found that a next door neighbor had people over helping move items into the house, which was creating some noise. The group was advised to stop for the night due to the hour of day and they complied.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?