Aug. 18

•A Sahuarita police officer attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the construction area on Interstate 19 just south of Sahuarita Road. The vehicle failed to stop even after the patrol car activated light and sirens and made a left turn onto northbound Nogales Highway. The driver then lost control of the speeding vehicle, rolling over a traffic sign on the east shoulder. The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody and booked in the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle and two misdemeanor charges.



