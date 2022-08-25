•A Sahuarita police officer attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the construction area on Interstate 19 just south of Sahuarita Road. The vehicle failed to stop even after the patrol car activated light and sirens and made a left turn onto northbound Nogales Highway. The driver then lost control of the speeding vehicle, rolling over a traffic sign on the east shoulder. The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody and booked in the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle and two misdemeanor charges.
Aug. 19
•Sahuarita police and Rural Metro Fire responded to the 14000 block of South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. reference a rescue follow-up for an 8 year old who fell off of a swing set. EMS crews determined the child did not sustain any injuries and was cleared to return home.
Aug. 20
•A Sahuarita police officer was called to Walmart on South Nogales Highway where a female suspect had been detained by asset protection. The caller said she saw the suspect bagging items at the self-checkout that had not been scanned, and the incident was captured on video surveillance. The suspect was arrested and released by citation.
•Sahuarita police responded to the 300 block of West Sahuarita Center Way reference a public assist. Officers provided a courtesy ride for a subject to a local address after an electric scooter failed during inclement weather.
Aug. 21
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to the 15400 block of South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard after a caller stated juveniles were throwing a school's traffic cones inside a garbage can. The officer found the juveniles – who were throwing the cones in the air, not in the garbage – and did not observe damage at the school.
Aug. 22
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to the Paseo Celestial neighborhood in Rancho Sahuarita after reports of the "entire neighborhood smelling like something died." An investigation revealed it was trash pickup day on the street, and multiple dumpsters were emanating an unpleasant smell.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone