•A Sahuarita Police officer responded to Camino Larga Vista and Mountain Alder St. on Thursday about a fire. The investigation revealed a cigarette-butt thrown into leaves caused a small smolder. The officer extinguished the leaves and ensured there was no further hazard.
•A Sahuarita police officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Camino Del Abeto about a missing child. An officer arrived at the residence and upon entering the house the juvenile female who was missing was inside. It was discovered the juvenile female had been playing hide and seek but fell asleep in her hiding spot.
•An officer responded to the 600 block of West Firehawk Drive reference an alleged domestic dispute heard over a phone call. The investigation revealed that the subjects in question were having a separate conversation when a trash can was accidentally knocked over. No domestic violence occurred.
•An officer responded to the Sahuarita Police Station reference found property. A female had found a puppy over a week ago but no longer wanted to keep it. She had posted on several community forums, but no persons came forward as the owner. Due to the extremely young age of the puppy, a foster was located to care for the puppy until the owner can be located.