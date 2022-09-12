Sahuarita

Sept. 6

  • An officer responded to a reported theft on the 300 block of East Morningside Road. The investigation revealed a member of a cleaning crew bought an item from a gift shop, which an employee later mistook as an item from a client's residence. An officer interviewed all parties and determined no crime had occurred.
  • An officer responded to a residence on West Calle Montero and assisted an elderly female in changing a tire on her vehicle.
  • Officers responded to the 400 block of West Calle Cajeta reference a suspicious person, but it was later revealed that a family member was just trying to be funny by wearing a mask and knocking on the caller's door. The family member was later identified by the homeowner and allowed inside.


