An officer responded to a reported theft on the 300 block of East Morningside Road. The investigation revealed a member of a cleaning crew bought an item from a gift shop, which an employee later mistook as an item from a client's residence. An officer interviewed all parties and determined no crime had occurred.
An officer responded to a residence on West Calle Montero and assisted an elderly female in changing a tire on her vehicle.
Officers responded to the 400 block of West Calle Cajeta reference a suspicious person, but it was later revealed that a family member was just trying to be funny by wearing a mask and knocking on the caller's door. The family member was later identified by the homeowner and allowed inside.
Sept. 7
A sergeant declined police response to a 911-call regarding excessive noise caused by 18-wheelers hauling asphalt from an I-19 roadway project.
An officer responded to 300 W. Sahuarita Center Way after an employee from the White Elephant found a firearm inside a donation bin. The officer conducted a records check with no results, and placed the firearm into Property and Evidence.
Sept. 9
An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Duval Mine Road and I-19, after which the vehicle's driver admitted he was lost and should not have been driving at night. The officer gave both occupants a ride to their residence.
An officer responded to a theft at the Walmart on South Nogales Highway after a male suspect pretended to be a Walmart employee and stole several items while the store was closed to the public. The suspect left the area driving an RV.
An officer responded to the area of Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. reference a suspicious male walking around with an ax. The officer contacted the male who advised the ax was plastic and used for LARPING (live action role-playing), where the male said he pretends to be characters from “Dungeons & Dragons.”
Sept. 10
An officer responded to a report of vandalism at the 15000 block of S. Rancho Sahuarita. A maintenance worker discovered a broken window at the park's Welcome Center, by the volleyball court. It is unknown if the window was broken during a volleyball game or intentionally.
Officers responded to a local business in the 18000 block of S. Nogales Highway reference a trash can on fire. A cardboard drink carrier was smoking, and an officer removed the carrier and poured water on it to prevent it from smoking again.
Officers responded to the area Rancho Sahuarita, north of Avenida Mitla, reference possible vehicle accident. Officers noticed a tree missing bark, dirt from the median in the street and a side view mirror in the median, but there were no vehicles on-scene or leaving the area as officers arrived. Officers circulated the area but could not locate any vehicles or witnesses.
An officer responded to the 18700 block of S. Nogales Highway after an anonymous complainant reported seeing a juvenile with messy hair and nice clothes walking with adults. The complainant was concerned because the juvenile's messy hair did not match the nice outfit they were wearing. The officer circulated the area but did not locate any individuals matching the description.
Sept. 11
An officer responded to the area of Campbell Avenue and Stronghold Canyon Lane on a report of juveniles stacking chairs at the community pool and using them as a diving board. The officer spoke to the juveniles and explained the dangers of not using the equipment properly. The juveniles apologized and said they would not do it again.
