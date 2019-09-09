The Walden Grove Performing Arts Crew has another viral YouTube hit on its hands, but one reaction to the post has gotten the police involved.
The Sahuarita Unified School District sent Walden Grove High School parents a letter Monday morning informing them the Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a threatening comment made on the PAC's latest YouTube video.
According to the district, the threat was "general in nature" and there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible. Still, additional officers were assigned to the Walden Grove campus Monday.
Last year Walden Grove High School’s Performance Art Crew wracked up nearly 11 million views on YouTube after posting their Harry Potter-themed homecoming dance routine. It was shared on Twitter by PopSugar in the U.K. and the U.S., the Daily Mail, Inside Edition, USA Today and MSNBC. It also got the five-time state champions on Good Morning America.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Marvel-themed routine they revealed Friday during this year’s homecoming pep rally had nearly 470,000 views. They've gotten shout outs from comicbook.com, scarymommy.com, news.yahoo.com and PopSugar, again. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk9NkwFmDN4 to watch it.