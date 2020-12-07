A 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to a Tucson hospital Sunday evening and Sahuarita police are looking for anybody who might have information about the case.
The man was found at 7:04 p.m. after police received a call about a man down at Placita Fara and La Villita Road, the entrance to the new Entrada La Villita development north of Sahuarita Road.
The man, who is from Tucson, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Any with information can contact the SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.
CHECK BACK LATER FOR MORE DETAILS