Sahuarita police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home in Rancho Sahuarita.
Police were called to the home in the 200 block of East Thomas Jefferson Way at 10:14 p.m. Sunday and found a person with a gunshot wound.
Officers and paramedics rendered aid but the person died at the scene, police said.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects in the case and continue to investigate. There have been no arrests.
The most recent homicide in Sahuarita was January 2019, at a home on Sahuarita Road. Three men were arrested in that case.