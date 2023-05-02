•A preschooler made a threatening comment to a teacher while misbehaving in the classroom. An officer determined the threat wasn't credible and the student had no access to weapons. The daycare center is in the 16000 block of South Starlight View Lane.
•A student’s comfort dog attacked another student in class at a school in the 15000 block of South Sahuarita Park Road. The guardian of the student didn't want to press charges on the owner of the canine and would solve the incident civilly.
•An officer responded to Anza Trail School reference school threats. The investigation revealed that a fourth-grade student stated that he was "going to blow up the school.” Officers spoke with staff and witness's statements collaborated the threats. The student was picked up by the parents prior to SPD officers arriving. The student was arrested and transported to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.
•An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of West Via De Gala. The caller had accidentally locked their child inside a vehicle while it was parked in the garage. The caller was able to partially roll down the window and crawl through the opening to get inside the vehicle.
April 28
•An animal control officer responded to the 14000 block of South Camino Larga Vista reference a suspicious activity. The investigation revealed an injured owl was seen in the middle of a park and was aggressive. The ACO arrived on scene and the owl was seen moving freely and away from the park.
