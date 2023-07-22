Sahuarita's Parks and Rec Department anticipates a boost to its amenities this winter and spring as it upgrades playground equipment at Anamax Park and moves forward on something new — a splash pad.
Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Devin Stalder said residents would see the upgraded playground first, with work likely beginning in November and ending in December. Anamax's new playground will have a larger footprint, covering 6,000 square feet, and increased inclusivity to provide recreation options to children with special needs.
The town reported it received a $100,000 grant from a partnership between the Arizona Park and Recreation Association and commercial playground manufacturer GameTime, based in Fort Payne, Alabama. Stalder said the town budgeted $600,000 for the playground replacement in Fiscal Year 2024.
Anamax's playground replacement would mark the second inclusive playground within the town's inventory. Stalder said Parque Los Arroyos already features an inclusive playground.
"When we put the new playground into Parque Los Arroyos, we put that one in under the GameTime inclusive play standards," he said.
The standards have seven principles, and Stalder said they go beyond just Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
He said the principles revolve around ensuring playground designs include all children's abilities, allowing maximum participation.
"A lot of playground designs, all they think about with inclusivity is a wheelchair ramp," Stalder said. "And we want to go beyond that so that there are several components for people to feel included, and they're not just using a single wheelchair ramp."
Compared to typical playground setups, like the one currently at Anamax, inclusive playgrounds have more level features built into them, providing greater access. They also have different sensory features on the equipment for the children to interact with and explore.
At Los Arroyos, some stations include built-in bongo-style drums the kids could play with at ground level. The park also has a hand-powered merry-go-round that sits level to the ground and has a wide-open center rather than crossbars dividing the spinning surface.
Stalder said the upcoming Anamax playground would be bigger than the neighborhood-park-sized playground at Los Arroyos.
The town's construction of Los Arroyos' inclusive playground made getting the APRA and GameTime grant an easier lift.
"We actually built Parque Los Arroyos with inclusivity without knowing there was any kind of grant funding for it," Stalder said. "So when we petitioned for the grant for Anamax Park, they were very excited to give us the grant because they realized that the first one we did — we didn't have to be convinced to do it."
The town will also swap out the wood-chip surfacing at Anamax with a solid foam surfacing, which Stalder said stands up well to Southern Arizona's summer heat and is easily repaired when damaged.
"What's nice about these is if there's ever any kind of damage, you really just dig up that piece and then put another layer in and re-urethane it," he said.
The parks department's Recreation Manager Austin Campbell found the new playground at Anamax is a good fit given the park also hosts Camp Sahuarita.
"So just allowing some of our kids who utilize that program to participate on that playground, I think, will be beneficial as well," he said.
Splash pad
The town also has its sights on completing its two-year splash pad project in the spring.
Stalder said the town is currently finishing the final design work on the splash pad.
"It got through all the approvals on the budget side — it's in our project list for our CIP — so it's a go for this fiscal year, July through next June," he said. "So, we have to complete it in that time frame."
Stalder said the town budgeted $2 million in the FY24 budget for the approximately 7,000-square-foot water amenity.
The town is still working on a timeline for the splash pad's construction, but Stalder said last year's work on Field 1 at Anamax was the splash pad's first phase. He said the work included running utilities to its location near the playground.
"Now everything is there, it's really getting the work done to get the splash pad built," he said.
Like Anamax's upcoming playground replacement, the splash pad will also have inclusive features, but Stalder said much of that is part of how the amenities work.
"Because it's a flat structure, it's going to be inclusive in nature from the get-go. The surfacing will be inclusive, but the features themselves are all mobile-friendly," Stalder said. "So, it will be totally inclusive just by nature."
The town plans to make a user-activated splash pad without any staff supervision, allowing residents to use it whenever they want between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Stalder said user-activated features also allow the town to save water when no one is visiting the facility. He said the splash pad would be available year-round.
"I think the thing that's most exciting about the splash pad is there is no other public water feature," Campbell said. "So, this will be the first one in the town where you don't have to be part of an HOA. You don't have to have a pool in your backyard. You can just kind of show up to Anamax and be able to use this facility."
While the splash pad will mark the town's first fully public water amenity in its inventory, Stalder and Campbell said it isn't the sole answer to water amenity demands.
The town's 2023 Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Plan (PROS) master plan reported outdoor pools among the most important areas of improvement, according to a survey with 515 responses.
"We're excited," Stalder said. "We're doing a lot of movement in parks and rec right now, and we're just trying to kind of catch up to the speed that the community wants to see us at with features, activities and events. This is just another one of those things — a checkbox if you will."