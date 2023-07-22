Duck

The wood-chip surface at Anamax Park's playground will go away along with all the equipment when the town upgrades and expands it to an inclusive playground during the winter.

Sahuarita's Parks and Rec Department anticipates a boost to its amenities this winter and spring as it upgrades playground equipment at Anamax Park and moves forward on something new — a splash pad.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Devin Stalder said residents would see the upgraded playground first, with work likely beginning in November and ending in December. Anamax's new playground will have a larger footprint, covering 6,000 square feet, and increased inclusivity to provide recreation options to children with special needs.

The town's parks and rec department plans to replace Anamax's current vertical playground with a more level inclusive playground. The department plans to continue favoring inclusive playgrounds when replacing equipment.
A merry-go-round at Parque Los Arroyos is surface level and open in the middle, increasing its inclusivity for all kids to use.
