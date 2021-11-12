The Sahuarita Town Council has sent a message to the Independent Redistricting Commission that it’s not a fan of how new congressional and state legislative districts have been redrawn.
But the council says it is just one voice in the process and urged residents to speak up or risk being locked into districts for the next 10 years that it believes could be detrimental.
The IRC — two Republicans, two Democrats and one independent — is charged with redrawing state and congressional boundaries based on Census data and several other criteria.
The commission has spent months gathering data and public input as it drew and redrew test maps. The final draft map was unveiled Oct. 28, launching a 30-day public comment period before they become final, probably by the end of the year. The public has through Nov. 20 to comment.
The Sahuarita Town Council is concerned on two fronts.
Congressional maps
First, the congressional map puts Sahuarita and Green Valley into the new Congressional District 7, an area currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva and considered a safe district for Democrats.
The council wants to be in CD6 to the east, which includes Sierra Vista, Vail, southeastern Arizona, northern and eastern Tucson, on up to Casa Grande. This is considered a highly competitive congressional district.
Mayor Tom Murphy said at Monday’s council meeting that CD6 makes more sense for Sahuarita because most of its interests are to the east — annexation plans, relationships with Vail, the Sun Corridor and “an area south of the airport that the county is working on in collaboration with us.”
The council is partial to a map sent to Murphy by a resident called “Fair CD6 and CD7.”
That map addresses two concerns by putting all of Tucson into Grijalva’s CD7 (the map currently splits that city into two districts, something Tucson Mayor Regina Romero opposes) and puts all of Sahuarita into CD6 to the east.
Legislative districts
The council also is concerned with state legislative districts. The final draft maps have Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands in Legislative District 19. The rest of the town, including Rancho Sahuarita, is in LD21.
LD19 would include Sierra Vista, part of Santa Cruz County, and runs north to include the Safford area and Greenlee County. It has about a 63-37 GOP voter registration advantage.
LD21 runs north into Tucson, including part of South Tucson and wrapping but not including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. It is about 68-32 Democratic.
Murphy called splitting the town “nonsensical,” adding that Green Valley, which is drawn into LD19, should be in the same district as the town because “there are no two communities that work closer together than Green Valley and Sahuarita.”
The council passed a resolution that it sent to the IRC that included the Fair CD6 and CD7 map. The resolution says the IRC failed to comply with constitutional requirements on redrawing districts, and touts the strong connection between Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“If this matters to you, please take a few min and comment, especially if you’re from Green Valley and Sahuarita,” Murphy said to the public at Monday’s meeting. “Please keep us together.”
Several people spoke in favor of keeping Green Valley and Sahuarita together during Friday's IRC meeting, though which district they wanted to be in played out along political lines, with Democrats asking to be in LD21 and Republicans in 19.
Sahuarita’s criticism
The IRC uses Census data and six criteria to redraw districts:
•Equal population
•Compactness and contiguousness
•Compliance with the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act
•Respect for communities of interest
•Incorporation of visible geographic features, including city, town and county boundaries, as well as undivided census tracts
•Creation of competitive districts where there is no significant detriment to other goals (politics)
Town Attorney Dan Hochuli said the resolution passed by the council emphasizes geography, communities of interest, and drawing lines along visible geographic features and existing boundaries — all of which the town contends were not thoroughly addressed in the creation of the final draft map.
Murphy suggested the redrawing of maps is politics at play.
“Politics is supposed to be last on that list but unfortunately sometimes, in my opinion, that sort of takes precedence over a lot of things that the town attorney just focused on,” Murphy said.
Councilman Bill Bracco pointed out that Sahuarita historically has been split when districts are drawn. Sahuarita currently is split among three of the five Pima County supervisor districts.