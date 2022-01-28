If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In 2013, Shane Dille was the Nogales city manager when he was asked to participate in a recruitment panel for a town manager search in Sahuarita.
That panel recommended Kelly Udall, who was unanimously approved by the council. Nine years later, another recruitment panel would recommend Dille as a top candidate for the same job.
On Friday, Dille (pronounced Dilley) was named Sahuarita’s new town manager, the top pick among 33 applicants and three finalists.
Sahuarita Town Council approved an employment agreement during a special meeting. The vacancy was left after Udall left the post July 1. The agreement will be available publicly Monday.
Dille approached the podium following the approval to thank the council.
“I appreciate the thorough process, it was exciting to go through it,” Dille said. “I’m humbled. I really am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve this beautiful community.”
Applications had been under review since Dec. 15.
“I think I have a lot to offer the community,” Dille told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun earlier this month. “I’ve worked with the Town of Sahuarita before. I especially got to know them while working in Nogales. I’m very familiar with the area and the issues, I’m familiar with many people who call Sahuarita home.”
Dille is the deputy city manager for Flagstaff, where he has served since 2016.
“We’re very excited to have you here. Although, not nearly as excited as A.C. probably is,” Mayor Tom Murphy joked, a reference to Finance Director A.C. Marriotti, who has also served as interim town manager.
Dille is expected to begin no later than the first week of March.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
