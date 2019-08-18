Sahuarita residents could see a splash pad at Anamax Park in summer 2021 if everything goes according to plan.
The town has put out the call for a company to build the pad, with an Aug. 22 deadline for submissions. It estimates the project will cost $893,000, though it wouldn't officially budget for it until next year.
Nanette Smejkal, director of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, hopes construction begins in July 2020 — after the budget is approved — and says it would take about a year to complete.
She said no decisions have been made on the look or features. The town has budgeted $50,000 toward the planning and design of the splash pad.
“We do have a plan and we include a lot of things on it and it looks very promising and hopeful but until council actually takes the action to budget for something specifically with the funding appropriation then it’s hard to go and say we’re going to move forward with it,” Smejkal said.
Sahuarita was in line to get a splash pad in 2015, until an $816 million county bond package failed at the ballot box.